Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra celebrate Christmas in Mussoorie with their kids and friends. See pics

Actor Shilpa Shetty celebrated Christmas with her businessman-husband Raj Kundra, their kids and their friends in Mussoorie. In a photo shared by Shilpa, the couple can be seen posing in front of a Christmas tree.

On Saturday, Shilpa gave us a glimpse of her Mussoorie trip. The actor shared several videos of herself trekking in the mountains. She later shared a group photograph of herself, Raj, their kids and their friends, posing in front of a huge Christmas tree. She captioned the photo, “Christmas couldn't get better than this.” She also added a Christmas tree sticker on the picture that read ‘Merry Christmas’

Shilpa Shetty celebrates Christmas with family. (Instagram)

She earlier shared a picture of herself posing with actor Akanksha Malhotra as they enjoyed trekking in the Mussoorie. She captioned the photo “Besties.”

Shilpa Shetty poses with her friend Akanksha Malhotra.(Instagram)

She also shared a video of herself enjoying a sunny day at Kempty falls. In one of the videos shared by her, Shilpa was seen feeding a goat. A glimpse of Raj was seen in the background.

Shilpa Shetty in Mussoorie.(Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty in Mussoorie for Christmas.(Instagram)

The pictures come a few days after Shilpa and Raj broke their silence about the pornography case controversy. On Monday, Raj called the case a ‘witch hunt in a statement. He said “After much contemplation, considering there are many misleading and irresponsible statements and articles floating around and my silence has been misconstrued for weakness. I would like to start by stating that I have NEVER been involved in the production and distribution of ‘pornography’ EVER in my life.”

“This whole episode has been nothing but a witch hunt. The matter is sub judice so I can not elucidate, but I am ready to face trial and have full faith in the judiciary, where the truth will prevail,” he added.

On Tuesday, Shilpa shared a news report about Raj calling the case a ‘witch hunt’ and added former British prime minister Winston Churchill's quote to it. She wrote, “The truth is incontrovertible. Malice may attack it, ignorance may deride it, but in the end, there it is.”

Read More: Raj Kundra calls pornography case ‘witch hunt’, says ‘I do not hide my face in shame’

Raj got arrested in July this year for allegedly producing pornographic videos and streaming them through an app. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act and the Information Technology Act. He is currently out on bail in the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON