Shilpa Shetty gets support from Varun, Jacqueline, Farah, after Hansal Mehta called Bollywood out for staying silent

Actor Shilpa Shetty on Monday released her first statement on the ongoing porn case, in connection to which her husband Raj Kundra has been put in judicial custody. Shilpa, requesting privacy, said in a social media post that it has been a difficult time for her family.

In recent days, filmmaker Hansal Mehta and actor Richa Chadha were among the few Bollywood personalities who expressed disappointment at the lack of industry support publicly shown towards Shilpa. While comments from celebrities were still rare to find on Shilpa's new post, many film industry personalities dropped a 'like' on it.

Several Bollywood personalities expressed solidarity with Shilpa, albeit in a less-public manner. Actors Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, Dia Mirza, Meezaan, Samir Soni, Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep, filmmaker Farah Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, were among those who 'liked' the post.

Her Nikamma co-star Abhimanyu Dassani dropped an emoji in the comments section, and Gauahar Khan commented, 'strength'. Her sister Shamita Shetty commented, "I love you my Munki, and with you always. Through thick and thin... Always."

"We’ve made a national sport out of blaming women for the mistakes of the men in their lives. Glad she’s suing,” Richa tweeted in response to Hansal Mehta's tweet recently, referring to Shilpa's decision to sue certain sections of the media for publishing ‘incorrect, false, malicious and defamatory’ content against her. Hansal in his original tweet had written, "This silence is a pattern. In good times everybody parties together. In bad times there is deafening silence. There is isolation. No matter what the ultimate truth the damage is already done."

Shilpa in her statement objected to the ‘unwarranted aspersions’ cast on her by the media and others and maintained that she is a 'law-abiding citizen'.