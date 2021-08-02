Shilpa Shetty breaks silence on Raj Kundra’s arrest in porn case: ‘I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen’

Shilpa Shetty has finally broken her silence on her husband Raj Kundra’s arrest for his alleged involvement in a porn racket. She urged everyone to respect the family’s privacy for the sake of their two children - Viaan and Samisha - and maintained that she is a ‘proud law-abiding Indian citizen’.

Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police on July 19 for his alleged involvement in the production and distribution of pornographic content via an app called Hotshots. He is currently in judicial custody.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Shilpa Shetty objected to the ‘unwarranted aspersions’ cast on her by the media and others. “Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed… not only to me but also to my family,” she wrote.

“MY STAND… I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf. Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity ‘Never complain, never explain’. All I will say is, as it’s an on-going investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police & the Indian judiciary,” she added.

Shilpa urged everyone to refrain from putting her and her family through a ‘media trial’ and respect their privacy for the sake of their children. “As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. But, till then I humbly request you - especially as a MOTHER - to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same,” she said.

“I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have put their faith in ME & I’ve never let anyone down. So, most importantly, I request you to respect my family’s and ‘my right’ to privacy in these times. We don’t deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course. Satyamev Jayate!” she concluded.