Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh scare fan away with Bachpan Ka Pyaar song: ‘Kahaan bhaag rahi ho?’

Comedians Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh sang the viral hit song Bachpan Ka Pyaar in a new video shared on his Instagram Stories. Their singing seemed to scare away a fan, who ran away before taking a picture with them.

In the clip, Kapil and Bharti sat in a car and sang Bachpan Ka Pyaar. She then turned the camera towards a woman, who ran away, and said, “Yeh hai jaaneman. Kahaan bhaag rahi ho? Ruko, ruko. Photo toh khichao (She is our sweetheart. Where are you running off to? Wait, at least click a picture)!”

“Fun with fans,” the caption read, along with a heart emoji. Kapil and Bharti’s video was widely shared online by fan accounts.

Last month, Kapil announced the return of the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show with a promo, which also featured Bharti, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sudesh Lehri, Chandan Prabhakar and Archana Puran Singh. However, recurring cast member Sumona Chakravarti was missing from the clip.

The Kapil Sharma Show went off-air earlier this year as Kapil wanted to take a break to spend some time with his wife Ginni Chatrath, their daughter Anayra and newborn son Trishaan. In fact, Bharti, in an Instagram post, encouraged him to take paternity leave and spend time with his ‘angels’.

Reportedly, Bharti took a 50% cut for The Kapil Sharma Show, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. In an interview with a leading daily, she talked about slashing her fee and how she ‘felt the pinch’, like everyone else.

“I also negotiated a lot over it. However, when I reflected on the recent times and what has unfolded in the last year, I realised itna kaam band ho gaya hai. TV and shows ko sponsors nahi mil rahe hain toh channels kahaan se paisa laayein (Work has shut down, channels have lost sponsors). Everyone is trying to get back on their feet. Once we generate good ratings, sponsors will automatically come back and our fee will also be raised,” she said.