Bharti Singh says she's taken a pay cut after negotiating 'a lot' with channels, admits she felt 'the pinch'

Bharti Singh has said that she is happy to have taken a pay cut for Dance Deewane (70%, reportedly) and The Kapil Sharma Show (50%). She said that there was a time last year when she contemplated working for less money, since everything was under lockdown.

In an interview, Bharti Singh said that she initially negotiated the new terms, and after some discussion arrived at a deal.

She told a leading daily, "I guess everyone felt the pinch when they were asked to take a pay cut, and I was no exception. I also negotiated a lot over it. However, when I reflected on the recent times and what has unfolded in the last year, I realised itna kaam band ho gaya hai. TV and shows ko sponsors nahi mil rahe hain toh channels kahaan se paisa laayein (Work has shut down, channels have lost sponsors). Everyone is trying to get back on their feet. Once we generate good ratings, sponsors will automatically come back and our fee will also be raised.”

She added, "Itne saal hum ek channel par kaam karte hain aur woh hamaari har baat maante hain, toh aaj jab woh saamne se help maang rahe hain toh mujhe nahi lagta hai ki kisi bhi artiste ne mana kiya hoga (We've worked with the same channel for so many years and they've agreed to our demands, and now that the channel has approached us with a request, I don't think any artiste would have turned them down). They listened to us and fulfilled all our requests and demands when things were fine. I know sabke paise cut rahe hain. I feel jo set pe technicians hain, unke paise nahi cut nahi karne chahiye (Everyone has had pay cuts, but technicians shouldn't be made to go through this). We are working together and trying our best to stay afloat. So, I don’t think anyone had an issue in taking a pay cut.”

Bharti Singh became a household name with comedy shows such as The Kapil Sharma Show. Now, she often makes guest appearances on reality shows and some of her recent appearances were on Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.