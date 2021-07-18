Kapil Sharma reunites with Krushna, Bharti Singh for The Kapil Sharma Show: 'New beginning with all the old faces'

Kapil Sharma has reunited with co-actors Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Archana Puran Singh and others to shoot for the next leg of his popular TV show The Kapil Sharma Show.

TV star Kapil Sharma, who took a break from work to be with his family, is back at work and has shared pictures with his co-actors. In one of those, Kapil is seen with Krushna, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar and Sudesh Lehri as they pose for a group selfie.

He shared the pictures and wrote, "new beginning with all the old faces #tkss #thekapilsharmashow #blessings #gratitude #comingsoon." The post got much love from their fans and industry colleagues.

Rajiv Thakur, one of the actors who worked on The Kapil Sharma Show previously, commented, "All the best to whole team nd congratulations brother." Neeti Mohan also wrote, "Waitingggggggg."

Bharti Singh shared a fun video from the sets on her Instagram onSunday evening. Sudesh and Krushna can be seen dancing with her in the small snippet. "back with the bang.. always fun with bachpan ka pyaar #tkss #bhartisingh," she captioned it.

Krushna Abishek also shared the same picture as Kapil and captioned it, "The Team is coming back soon with a Bang #fresh #tkss #theshow #promoshoots #bangbang @kapilsharma @bharti.laughterqueen @kikusharda @realsudeshlehri @chandanprabhakar."

He also mentioned in the comment box that he got his partner back. “Mera partner aa gaya am so happy and excited.” It was not clear if he was talking about Bharti Singh, or Sudesh Lehri. Both the comedians have partnered with Krushna in the past. Rajiv Thakur was among the first ones to comment on Krushna’s post as well. “Congratulations.. chhaa jaao bro,” Rajiv wrote.

Sudesh Lehri also posted a picture from the sets on his Instagram page and Archana Puran Singh also featured in it.

Last month, Bharti Singh had shared a video with Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda on Instagram Stories, announcing that The Kapil Sharma Show will soon return to the small screen.

The Kapil Sharma Show went off the air earlier when Kapil Sharma announced that he wanted to take a break and spend some time with his wife Ginni Chatrath, their daughter Anayra and newborn son Trishaan.