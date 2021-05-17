Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shilpa Shetty gives a peek into her bedroom in a new selfie, wants to tell coronavirus to ‘just beat it’
Shilpa Shetty gives a peek into her bedroom in a new selfie, wants to tell coronavirus to ‘just beat it’

Shilpa Shetty shared a picture from her bedroom on Instagram Stories, along with a message of hope, amid the Covid-19 pandemic. See it here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 17, 2021 01:13 PM IST
Shilpa Shetty cannot wait for the coronavirus to ‘beat it’.

Shilpa Shetty gave fans a peek into her bedroom as she shared a new selfie on Instagram Stories. In the picture, she is seen wearing two masks, a face shield and a protective gown. She added Michael Jackson’s song Beat It and wrote, “Can’t wait to say corona… #JustBeatIt #StrongerThanEver.”

This comes just after Shilpa shared a photo with her husband Raj Kundra, currently recovering from Covid-19, on Instagram. In it, the two were seen gazing lovingly into each other’s eyes, but with a glass wall separating them. She hinted in the caption that his quarantine is nearly over.

Earlier this month, Shilpa announced in an Instagram post that her entire family, including Raj and their kids, Samisha and Viaan, was diagnosed with the coronavirus. She, however, had tested negative.

Shilpa Shetty on Instagram Stories.

“The last 10 days have been difficult for us as a family. My parents-in-law tested positive for Covid-19, followed by Samisha, Viaan-Raj, my Mom, and lastly, Raj. They’ve all been in isolation in their rooms at home as per the official guidelines and have been following the doctor’s advice. Two of our in-house staff members have also tested positive and they are being treated at a medical facility,” she wrote.

Also see | Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Mahekk Chahal takes fans inside make-up room, asks Arjun Bijlani if he is ‘going to get pretty’

Meanwhile, Shilpa shared a ‘Monday motivation’ post on Instagram, in which she advised everyone to ‘be gentle with (themselves)’. “To be able to stay united and help each other, we need to be gentle with ourselves. Prioritise what needs and deserves your attention before everything else. Please don’t neglect your health, your food, your sleep, or even your water intake,” she said, adding, “You can ensure everyone around you is okay only when you are okay.”

Shilpa will soon make her comeback in films after more than a decade with Nikamma, which co-stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. She also has Hungama 2, directed by Priyadarshan, in the pipeline.

