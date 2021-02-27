Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shilpa Shetty is every bit a diva as she poses by the blue sea in Maldives. See pics
bollywood

Shilpa Shetty is every bit a diva as she poses by the blue sea in Maldives. See pics

Shilpa Shetty, who is currently vacationing in Maldives, shared another stunning picture of herself. See it here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:43 PM IST
Shilpa Shetty shared new pictures from Maldives.

Actor Shilpa Shetty is the latest Bollywood celebrity to head to Maldives for a vacation. The actor is at a resort called Seaside Finolhu.

Taking to Instagram Stories, she shared gorgeous picture of herself and wrote: "Mornings like this." It shows her posing by the rich blue sea stretching endlessly behind her. She is wearing a dark blue asymmetrical long dress with a slit in front. Just her face is lit by morning rays of the sun.

Maldives has emerged as a favourite destination with Indian celebrities.

She has been posting liberally from the island nation. Shilpa announced her arrival at the tropical paradise with a post in which she is seen wearing a robe. Written on it is the word 'rockstar'. "Was this made for ME? Rockstar vibes!," she wrote as caption.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Milind Soman cuddles up with Ankita on 7th anniversary of their relationship

Mira Rajput misses her trip to Amalfi when 'little bella' Misha was in her tummy

Priyanka Chopra reminisces about winning Miss India, advises new contestants

Ranvir answers if he fractured leg while 'dancing’ after testing Covid-negative

She also shared a video as they went dolphin-spotting. In it, Shilpa and her friends shout in excitement as they spot several dolphins right next to their speed boat. Her husband Raj Kundra, too, makes an entry in the video.

She shared another picture of herself seated on a white sand beach in a leopard print bikini. It's remarkable how she has been able to defy age. The picture will remind you on Chura Ke Dil Mera Goriya Chali from her Main Khiladi Tu Anadi days.

Also read: Hrithik Roshan reaches Crime Branch office to record statement against Kangana Ranaut. See pics

Shilpa later shared a boomerang video in the same outfit with the hit song Shut Up and Bounce from Dostana, featuring John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan and her, playing in the background.

A look at her Instagram page will tell all how seriously she takes her fitness. There are any number of pictures and videos of her doing yoga asanas and sharing healthy and clean diet habits. Some time back, she had also launched a health app to advice fans and followers on good food habits.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shilpa shetty shilpa shetty kundra shilpa shetty-raj kundra maldives

Related Stories

bollywood

Shilpa Shetty is yearning for the beach, drops a stunning throwback pic

PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:03 PM IST
bollywood

Shilpa Shetty recreates Shehnaaz Gill's Saada Kutta Kutta on spotting a dog

PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:20 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP