Shilpa Shetty is upset after Raj Kundra spoke about ex-wife, he says 'the truth had to come out'

Raj Kundra has said that Shilpa Shetty is upset after he spoke about his ex-wife Kavita and how she cheated on her.
PUBLISHED ON JUN 12, 2021 12:42 PM IST
Actor Shilpa Shetty is said to be upset with her husband Raj Kundra after he spoke about his ex-wife and their broken marriage in a recent interview. Raj says that Shilpa did not want him to publicly speak about Kavita Kundra and the reason behind their divorce.

In an explosive interview on Friday, Raj Kundra had broken his silence about his divorce with Kavita Kundra in 2006. He said that Kavita had cheated on him with his sister's husband and the two separated when their newborn daughter was 40 days old.

In a new interview with a leading daily, Raj has addressed the aftereffects of the interview. He said he decided to speak up after an old video interview of Kavita--in which she blamed Shilpa Shetty for her divorce--had resurfaced online. "Shilpa didn’t want me to speak when I sent her the old articles going viral again. The timing of these articles, days after her birthday going viral again, upset me. Enough was enough," he said. "Shilpa is upset I spoke my heart out, but the truth had to come out," he added.

However, Raj says he feels lighter after sharing his side of things. "You can’t retaliate against the truth especially when there are many families involved. I feel so much lighter to be able to speak the truth about what really happened after so many years! My mother caught my ex-wife and sister’s husband red handed, in compromising situations many times. Two families were spoiled here; they didn’t think twice," he said.

In the interview, Raj said that Kavita started an affair with his sister's husband when he moved to London in their house. "We were living in one house with my mum, dad and my sister and her husband had moved over from India to try and settle in the UK. She grew very close to my ex brother in law spending more and more time with him especially when I was out on business trips. Many of my family and even my driver would say we sense something fishy between these two and I would never believe it. I gave my ex wife the benefit of doubt," he said. However, he later found out the text messages their had exchanged and decided to separate from Kavita.

Shilpa and Raj got married in 2009 and have two children--son Viaan and daughter Samisha.

