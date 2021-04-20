Shilpa Shetty joined by daughter Samisha for Navratri puja, watch video

Shilpa Shetty on Tuesday shared a glimpse of her Navratri celebrations at home. The centre of attraction was her baby daughter Samisha, dressed in festive colours, as goddess Mahagauri.

Sharing a video, Shilpa wrote: "Happy Ashtami to all my Instafam, from our MahaGauri to u all Sending you all love, light and positivity #gratitude #love #blessings #ashtami." The video did not show Samisha's face, although her lehenga and feet were visible.

On ashtami (the eighth day of Navratri), young girls are worshipped as a manifestation of Shakti (female energy) in various avatars. The goddess worshipped is also called Mahagauri. She also shared a glimpse of her deity corner on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, TV couple Jaya Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij had also celebrated Kanjak puja (a part of the Navratri puja), by dressing up their daughter in traditional attire and worshipping her.

Shilpa Shetty celebrated Navratri at home.

Samisha was born on February 15, 2020. Announcing her birth, Shilpa had written on social media: “Our prayers have been answered with a miracle. With gratitude in our hearts we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel. Samisha Shetty Kundra. Born on 15th February 2020 Junior SSK in the house.” Revealing the meaning behind Samisha's name, Shilpa had continued. “'Sa’ in Sanskrit is 'to have', and ‘Misha’ in Russian stands for 'someone like God'. You personify this name - our Goddess Laxmi, and complete our family."

Shilpa had recently spoken about how she found it tough not to make her older child Viaan feel neglected after Samisha's arrival. Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, she had said: “It was really hard because my son is nearly nine and he is doing virtual school. To be a hands-on parent, with a newborn, not making him feel like he is being ignored, because he has always been the apple of my eye and all of ours, was a hard task.”