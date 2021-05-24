Shilpa Shetty laughs as son Viaan offers baby sister Samisha a drop of coconut water in cute video

Shilpa Shetty has shared a new video featuring her son Viaan and daughter Samisha. Marking Brother's Day, Shilpa dedicated the post to the bond between the two siblings.

In the video, Viaan and Samisha are seen sitting in a garden together as he enjoys some coconut water. Samisha appears to be asking him for some, and he decides to let her have a few drops from his straw.

"Having a younger sibling somehow makes the older one responsible, protective, mature, & even territorial (I would know!) I’ve had Rakhi brothers much later in life, but Samisha’s lucky to have a real one. To see this just makes my heart melt Priceless," Shilpa wrote in her tweet.

Shilpa's fans showered her kids with love and compliments. "They are too cute," one wrote. Another fan commented, "Such a beautiful video." Actor Neelam Kothari Soni wrote, "How adorable."

Recently, Shilpa's whole family was diagnosed with Covid-19. On May 7, Shilpa had informed her followers on social media that her mother, husband, parents-in-law, and children and two of her in-house staff members had tested positive.

She shared a note informing her fans that they all have been in isolation in their rooms at home as per the official guidelines and have been following the doctor's advice. However, a few days back, she gave a health update on her family, stating they have recovered from the disease.

She also got her house sanitised and took to her Instagram story and shared a glimpse of the process. It took place a day after Shilpa celebrated Viaan's 9th birthday.

Shilpa will soon be seen in Hungama 2, the sequel to the 2003 comedy-drama Hungama, and has also finished shooting for the Sabbir Khan's Nikamma.