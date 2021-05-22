Shilpa Shetty gets her home sanitised after her family's Covid-19 recovery, watch video

It was indeed a tough time for actor Shilpa Shetty when her whole family including her children - son Viaan and one-year-old Samisha tested positive for Covid-19. Post recovery, Shilpa got her home sanitised.

The actor took to her Instagram Stories and shared a glimpse of the post-Covid recovery sanitisation taking place at her residence.

This process took place a day after Shilpa celebrated her son Viaan's 9th birthday.





On her Instagram handle, she posted a sweet throwback video shot when her son was four years old. Along with the video, the mother-of-two penned down an adorable note stating his son has not only adjusted "to the new normal without any complaints or tantrums but also taken on the role of being a doting elder brother so beautifully".

The family also welcomed a new furry member in their family- a puppy whom they introduced as Truffle. It was a birthday gift for her son Viaan.

On May 7, Shilpa had informed via a post that almost her entire household has been infected by the virus including her mother, husband, parents-in-law, and children Viaan and Samisha and two of her in-house staff members.

She added how they all had been in isolation in their rooms at home as per the official guidelines and had been following the doctor's advice.

Shilpa will soon be seen in Hungama 2, the sequel to the 2003 blockbuster comedy-drama Hungama, and has also finished shooting for the Sabbir Khan directorial Nikamma.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON