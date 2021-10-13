Shilpa Shetty organises kanjak puja at home, invites kids for halwa-poori. Watch

Shilpa Shetty held an Ashtami puja at her home on Wednesday. She took to Instagram to share photos of little girls and boys who became ‘kanjaks’ on the auspicious day.

The children were given stoles with ‘jai mata di’ written on them and fed halwa, chane and poori, as is tradition on the final two days of Navratras. Shilpa served them pooris herself as they sat in a line for their lunch. In another video, Shilpa did the children's arti as they smiled and laughed among themselves.

Shilpa Shetty during kanjak puja.

Shilpa has previously shared photos and video from Navratri celebrations at home. On Monday, she shared a video of herself, her son Viaan and her daughter Samisha taking part in an aarti. Sharing the video, she wrote, “My #MondayMotivation… my kids and faith. Some things can’t just be passed down to the next generation without them witnessing us doing it. It’s important to me that my kids grow up with the same values and traditions that our parents inculcated in us. Sowing the seeds of faith in both of them from a young age was something I always intended doing… because I know that faith grows stronger and becomes a lot more deep-rooted as we grow older & helps us experience life in all its glory surrendering to the almighty. Bliss Happy Monday to all of you!”

Shilpa and her family were in the midst of a controversy recently after her husband Raj Kundra was arrested for his alleged connection to a pornography racket. After spending close to a month in jail, Raj has been released on bail.

Shilpa stayed silent on the matter for a while but later said in a statement, “MY STAND… I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf. Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity ‘Never complain, never explain’. All I will say is, as it’s an on-going investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police & the Indian judiciary.”

