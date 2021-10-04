Shamita Shetty opens up about being ‘heavily trolled’ after Raj Kundra incident, says it wasn't her fault

Actor Shamita Shetty is now in her third stint on Bigg Boss, after having recently finished as the second runner-up on Bigg Boss OTT and quitting Bigg Boss 3 midway. In an interview, she spoke about the hostile circumstances in which she began her Bigg Boss OTT journey, and how that affected her.

Shamita Shetty entered the Bigg Boss OTT house days after her brother-in-law, Raj Kundra, was detained for his alleged involvement in a porn racket. The case unfolded in the real world while Shamita made headway on the show.

Asked about the ‘personal crisis’ that the family was facing when she joined the show, Shamita told Bollywood Bubble, “It was very difficult for me the first time around, because the situation was very different. I was unfortunately being heavily trolled for no fault of mine. My family also, at that point in time, felt that it's better for me to just lock myself in that house. And also it was a previous commitment, and I didn't want to back off because of everything that happened. I wanted to stick to my word and continue. As they say, ‘The show must go on’.”

She continued, “Honestly, at this time, people have been sitting at home with no work; they've lost work. And I'm being paid to sit in a house, why would I say no?”

After spending several weeks in judicial custody, Raj Kundra was granted bail last month. Shilpa reportedly told investigators that she had no knowledge of his business dealings.

Shilpa, in her only statement in the case, said that she has full faith in the Mumbai police and judicial system. She also urged everyone to respect her family’s privacy for the sake of their kids Viaan and Samisha, and said that they ‘don’t deserve a media trial’.