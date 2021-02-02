Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra wish Shamita Shetty on birthday, he threatens her with swayamvar if she doesn't find a husband
Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra wish Shamita Shetty on birthday, he threatens her with swayamvar if she doesn't find a husband

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have showered sweet birthday wishes on her sister, Shamita Shetty. The actor enjoyed a party with Shilpa and other friends on Monday.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 06:10 PM IST
Shamita Shetty got wishes from Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty on her birthday.

Shamita Shetty turned a year older on Tuesday, and her family showered her with love, good wishes and a few gentle threats on social media. While sister Shilpa Shetty wrote her a poem, brother-in-law Raj Kundra demanded that she get married soon.

Sharing a montage of her pictures with Shamita, Shilpa wrote in an Instagram post, "Arz kiya hai... Dil ke sabse kareeb hoti hai apni Sis Jab woh saath nahin toh hum karte hain miss Jab pyaar aa gaya toh de diya ek kiss Par usko pareshan karna is a feeling of complete bliss (Our sister is closest to our hearts, we miss her when she is not around. When I feel an overdose of love for her, I give a kiss. But to annoy her is a feeling of complete bliss) Happppppyyyyyyyy birthhddddddaaaaayyyyyy, my Baby... MY Tunki. May this year bring in everything that you’ve hoped for and MORE. You deserve it all."

Shilpa and Shamita's mother, Sunanda Shetty, took to the comments section to share her wishes. "Many many happy returns of the day .. loads of love & blessings galore to fill your life with all you dream of... day & year ahead .. Huggs n kisses - MA," she wrote.

Raj also shared a bunch of pictures with Shamita on Instagram. "A sister given to me by law, a friend given to me by heart. Happy birthday to an amazing sister in law. You have always been there for me it’s been an amazing 11 years with fabulous memories. Stay blessed and continue to age in reverse! May you get all you dream and wish for and more. P.S: I need a brother in law soon now so find one fast before I announce a swayamvar #swipeleft #happybirthday #memories #love #sister," he wrote. Replying to his post, Shamita wrote, "Awwww Thankyou sooo much jijuuuu my jiju is the best in the world!!! Love u loads."

Also read: Natasha Dalal spotted for first time since wedding with Varun Dhawan. See pics

Shamita also shared photos from her birthday dinner with Shilpa and other friends. "Thankyou the loves of my life foe such a lovely diner #aboutlastnight #birthdaydiner #birthdaygirl #friendship #love #hugsandkisses @theshilpashetty @akankshamalhotra @rohiniyer @gmnforever," she wrote with the post.

Shamita was last seen in web series Black Widows, with Mona Singh and Swastika Mukherjee.

