Shilpa Shetty and sister Shamita relive childhood memories in new pictures from Goa vacation

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 17:13 IST

Shilpa Shetty, who has been doing yoga for several years to keep herself fit, nailed some complex poses with her sister, Shamita Shetty. The two, who are currently on a family vacation in Goa, were seen doing the asanas in the open air.

In an Instagram post, Shamita wrote that her yoga session with Shilpa brought back memories of their growing-up years. “Bringing childhood memories back @theshilpashetty #childhoodmemories #love #sisterhood #sundayfunday #munkiandtunki,” she wrote.

“Will always be a child at heart. Trust me, that too is an art. Love you, Tunki @shamitashetty_official,” Shilpa wrote, sharing the same post on her own Instagram page.

Compliments poured in from fans. “Amazing @theshilpashetty Di,” one wrote. “Sawsth raho mast raho (Stay healthy and rocking) right Shilpa,” another commented, referring to a hashtag commonly used by Shilpa in her posts. “Wow.... Only Shetty Sisters can do,” a third fan wrote.

Shilpa and Shamita took off to Goa last week with their family. Shilpa shared a boomerang video with Shamita outside a private jet and wrote, “Time to shut up and bounce! #happyholidays all. @shamitashetty_official #sistersquad #traveldiaries #holidays #fun #gratitude #happiness.”

Earlier, Raj Kundra had shared a picture of the entire family ready to leave for their ‘first vacation of 2020’. He joked that daughter Samisha was staring at him with bewilderment, as he had a face shield on. “When the daughters looking at daddy who looks like he is from out of space. first vacation of 2020 #goa #famjam #staysafe #christmas #vacation,” he wrote.

Shilpa is gearing up to make her acting comeback after 13 years with Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma, which also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. Apart from this, she will be seen in Priyadarshan’s Hungama 2, alongside Paresh Rawal, Meezaan and Pranitha Subhash.

Shamita, meanwhile, was recently seen in the Zee5 series Black Widows as a frustrated wife who murders her husband after years of suffering abuse. The show also featured Mona Singh and Swastika Mukherjee.

