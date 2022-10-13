Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, other Bollywood wives pose at Sunita Kapoor's star-studded Karwa Chauth bash. See pics

Sunita Kapoor, actor Anil Kapoor’s wife, hosted a star-studded gathering of several actors and Bollywood wives at her residence for the occasion of Karwa Chauth on Thursday. Sunita shared pictures from the bash featuring the likes of Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, and several others, all decked up for the festival. Also read: Bollywood wives Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey deck up for Karwa Chauth. See pics

Karwa Chauth, which was observed on Thursday across India, is a day on which Hindu wives fast for the long and healthy life of their spouses. Over the day, paparazzi had shared pictures of Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, and others reaching Sunita’s house for a get-together of several Bollywood wives. On Thursday evening, Sunita shared a bunch of pictures from the bash.

The first picture was a group photo featuring several women, including Sunita herself, alongside Raveena, Shilpa, Maheep, Neelam, Bhavana Pandey, Padmini Kolhapure, Natasha Dalal, Antara Motiwala Marwah, Anisa Malhotra Jain, Jaanvi Dhawan, and Rima Jain among others. She also shared a picture of herself with Shilpa Shetty posing together. Sunita wore a multicoloured lehenga while Shilpa donned a stylish red saree.

A third picture featured Sunita with the stars of the popular reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives--Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, and Bhavana Pandey, as they sat together on a staircase. Captioning her post on Instagram, Sunita wrote, “I've always believed that festivals are about belief, faith and tradition. Karwa Chauth isn't just a day of fasting for your husband's long life, it's also a day for women to come together to celebrate each other. So wherever you are, and whatever your belief and faith might be, I hope you have a day filled with love, warmth and celebrations!”

The post received a lot of love from the Bollywood fraternity as well as fans. “Beautiful ladies,” commented one. Another wrote, “Happy bhabhis of Bollywood.” Sunita hosts this get together of the fasting wives of Bollywood, including much of her extended family, annually. It is almost always a high-profile star-studded affair.

