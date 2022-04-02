Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shilpa Shetty reacts as Badshah mentions what she's been through, wonders if the segment will make it on air

Badshah has said that Shilpa Shetty inspires him and manages to smile despite all that she has been through. Shilpa responded saying that neither sadness nor happiness remain forever.
Shilpa Shetty came out in support of Raj Kundra.
Published on Apr 02, 2022 04:27 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Musician Badshah has showered praises on Shilpa Shetty and said that she manages to smile despite all odds. He was speaking on Shilpa's fitness chat show Shape of You, and was most likely hinting at her husband Raj Kundra's arrest last year. (Also read: Shilpa-Shamita shower mom with kisses; Bipasha says: 'We do the same to our mom')

Badshah also appreciated Shilpa and said she inspired him. "I am not sure if this will be kept in the show eventually (what I am going to say). But, after all that you have gone through, you manage to put up with it all with a smile on your face and you do not fake it, you live it." That is an inspiration to me." Shilpa replied, "We all go through ups and downs, Badshah. Zindagi me kuch bhi permanent nahi hota hai (Nothing is permanent in life). Neither sadness nor happiness. This too shall pass."

Shilpa's husband, businessman Raj Kundra was caught in a porn racket and was even arrested last year. He was arrested in July, and later granted bail in September 2021. According to an ANI report, Raj was allegedly producing and distributing porn films using a subscriber-driven mobile app called Hotshots. He has refuted all the charges levelled against him and said that he has been falsely implicated.

RELATED STORIES

While Raj went through the investigation, Shilpa maintained a brave and dignified face in the public space. She took a short break from the TV show, India's Got Talent. Soon, she returned as a judge on the dance reality show Super Dancer 4. The show also had Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu on the judges' panel.

Shilpa was recently seen in Hungama 2 along with Paresh Rawal, Meezaan, and Pranitha Subhash. Next, she has Nikamma slated for a June 17 release. Directed by Sabbir Khan, the film also stars Shirley Setia and Abhimanyu Dassani.

