Shilpa Shetty recalls fighting with Shamita Shetty as she didn't share clothes with her in birthday post for sister

Shilpa Shetty has shared a candid birthday wish for sister Shamita Shetty. The actor turned 44 on Thursday. Wishing her with a montage of their throwback pictures together, Shilpa recalled how Shamita was always against sharing clothes with her and the two used to have ugly fights while growing up. Also read: Shilpa Shetty and kids attend Karan Johar's kids Yash and Roohi's birthday party

Sharing the video comprising their pictures, Shilpa Shetty wrote on Instagram, “From sharing a box of chocolates and NOT wanting to share clothes..From being each other’s agony aunts to pulling each other’s hair out. To... NOW becoming an inseparable pair. I love you to the moon and back... HAPPPYYYYY BIRTHDAAAAYYYYY, my darling Tunki! Wishing you only all the choicest blessings the universe has to offer and great health above all. @shamitashetty_official.”

Bipasha Basu also wished Shamita Shetty with a throwback picture from her own babyshower ceremony last year. She wrote, “Happy birthday Shamita Shetty. May the universe make all your dreams come true this year.” Shamita had performed a special dance number Sharara in Bipasha Basu's 2002 film Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai.

Shamita made her film debut with 2000 film Mohabbatein. during their 'Bigg Boss OTT' stint. Zeher, Bewafaa, Cash and Mohabbat Ho Gayi Hai Tumse. She returned to spotlight with her emerging as a finalist on Bigg Boss OTT. She also went on to date her co-finalist Raqest Bapat before their breakup last year.

Shamita recently lashed out at those who linked her with Aamir Ali after a video of them getting candid outside a restaurant surfaced online. She wrote on Twitter, "I'm baffled by society and it's convenient prudish mindset all across. Why is every action and every person subjected to scrutiny or snap judgement with no reality check? There are possibilities beyond the narrow-minded assumptions of the NETIZENS, it's high time we open our minds to it! Single n happy... let’s focus on more important issues in this country!"

