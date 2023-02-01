AbRam Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Taimur, Jeh and others attend Karan Johar's kids Yash and Roohi's birthday party

Filmmaker Karan Johar's twins Yash Johar and Roohi Johar turned a year older and hosted a birthday bash in Mumbai. Several celebrities have reached the party venue with their little ones. In attendance are Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam Khan, Gauri Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and others. Also read: Akash Ambani celebrates son's birthday with a bash: Karan Johar arrives with Yash and Roohi, Natasa Stankovic joins too

Birthday kids, Yash and Roohi twinned in their outfits with their daddy Karan Johar on the special occasion. The family posed for paparazzi stationed outside the venue. All of them sported an all-black look in matching mickey-mouse themed-sweatshirts.

Following them, Karan Johar's best friend Kareena Kapoor arrived with her sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. While leaving the party, they were seen carrying big blue gift boxes. Abram Khan arrived separately while Gauri Khan was seen entering the bash with Maheep Kapoor.

Besides them, Shilpa Shetty attended with daughter Samisha and son Viaan. Arpita Khan with Ayat Sharma and Shahid Kapoor with Mira Kapoor were also a part of the bash. Neha Dhupia, Shloka Ambani and Manish Malhotra were also seen in a few paparazzi photos.

Karan Johar embraced fatherhood in 2017 and welcomed Yash and Roohi, via surrogacy. Last month, Karan also penned a heartfelt note on parenthood and wrote, "Being a parent is not an emotion … it’s an explosion of every emotion you may have experienced …. Words are not the best way to describe the feeling of being a parent… if only cuddles had a language of their own..thank you for shooting these precious images @ishaannair7.”

It also came with black-and-white photos of Karan and his twins. It featured Karan cuddling his children as he held them while posing for the camera. They sat on a sofa and struck a candid pose while flashing big smiles.

Karan is all set to make his directorial comeback with the upcoming romantic comedy film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. It is slated to release on April 28, 2023, in theatres.

