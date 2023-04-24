Shilpa Shetty returns from family vacation, Raj Kundra runs with daughter as paparazzi asks him to slow down at airport

Shilpa Shetty and her family was spotted at Mumbai airport on Monday as they all returned from their Mangalore trip. Shilpa's husband, businessman Raj Kundra, was seen pushing the stroller of his daughter Samisha and rushed as paparazzi asked him to slow down for pictures. Also read: Step inside Shilpa Shetty's daughter's room with stairs leading to playing zone, animal murals, Peppa Pig toys. See pics

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Shamita Shetty and their other family members were seen at Mumbai airport on Monday. (Varinder Chawla)

Shilpa was in a white and grey shirt and grey pants and walked alongisde her sister Shamita Shetty and mother-in-law. Shamita was in a white shirt and blue denims. She held the hand of Shilpa's mother-in-law as they walked towards the parking area. Shilpa's 10-year-old son Viaan Raj Kundra was also seen in a white T-shirt and black pants. Shilpa's mother had also accompanied them.

Raj was in casuals and had his covered with a mask and huge goggles which hid almost all of his face. He was seen pushing Samisha's stroller, as the little girl sat in it. The three-year-old sat quietly in a pink top and printed jeggings, with her hair tied in twin buns on each side. As some photographers captured all of them at the airport and asked them to walk slowly, Raj started sped up and almost ran away with the stroller, walking out of the frame. Meanwhile, Shilpa simply smiled as Raj sped up.

A day before, Shilpa had shared glimpses from her and Shamita's visit to the temple of her native deity. She shared a video from the temple and wrote, “Back to my native roots Mangalore. Paying my obeisance to our Kuldevi Kateel durga parmeshwari and introducing my Mangalorean heritage and culture to my children, that I am so proud of.”

Shamita also shared a video to show around the temple premises. She wrote along with it, "Love connecting with my roots. Visited our Kuldevi temple Kateel Durga Parmeshwari caught a lil bit of the Aata (play) at the end which depicts some divine stories, how rich we are in culture.

Shilpa will now be seen in Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force. She also has a few films in her kitty.

