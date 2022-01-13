Shilpa Shetty's daughter Samisha chants Gayatri mantra as she prays for injured bird. Watch

Shilpa Shetty's daughter Samisha, who will turn two next month, recently prayed for an injured bird that was spotted in their garden. In a video, Samisha and Shilpa can be seen chanting the Gayatri Mantra for the bird to get better. The bird was later rescued by Peta India, Shilpa informed in her Instagram post.

The video opened with Samisha standing in the garden area, with her back to the camera as Shilpa asked her, "Samisha are you praying, praying for the birdie to get better? Did the Birdie get a boo boo?" Samisha pointed towards the injured bird and said, "Birdie boo boo." Shilpa repeated her words.

Samisha appeared concerned and pointed towards the bird saying, "Birdie die!" Shilpa then knelt beside her daughter and told her, "No baby, birdie is not dying yet. She will be better." The camera then panned to show us the bird. "Are you praying for the birdie to get better? Get well soon birdie, get well soon," Shilpa said as she folded her hands in a prayer along with her daughter.

The actor started chanting "Om, Om Sai Ram," as Samisha walked backwards. Noticing her, Shilpa asked her why she was walking away. Soon, she realised that Samisha was only trying to find a place to sit down. Samisha then sat down, folded her hands, and began chanting the Gayatri Mantra. Shilpa also walked towards her and joined her.

Shilpa then said, "Oh my God, so many prayers. Now the birdie will definitely get better."

Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote on her Instagram, "Kids truly have the purest hearts. It’s amazing to see Samisha (who is not yet 2) feel compassion and empathy, and instinctively know when someone needs prayer and some unconditional love. The power of prayer and faith makes the world go round. Wish we remember that more as grown-ups. Thank you, @petaindia, for rescuing the injured baby raven."

Shilpa welcomed Samisha via surrogacy on February 15, 2020. Shilpa said she opted for surrogacy after she had miscarriages.

