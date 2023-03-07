Shilpa Shetty’s daughter Samisha joins her as she burns bamboo on Holika Dahan, fans object to her wearing shoes

Shilpa Shetty has shared a video from her Holika Dahan ceremony at home which had her two kids Vivaan and Samisha, husband Raj Kundra and other family members also join in the celebrations. The festival celebrated a day before the festival of colours was celebrated on Monday in parts of India and will be celebrated on Tuesday in the remaining parts. Shilpa also talked about a ritual they follow on the day in order to get rid of any negativity in their lives. Also read: Shilpa Shetty serves Monday motivation with workout to Baazigar O Baazigar. Watch

The video shows Shilpa in a pink ethnic suit, praying in front of the Holika with folded hands, throwing grains in it as part of a ritual and taking a parikrama around it. Her mom and Raj Kundra are also seen standing beside her. While her son Vivaan is seen in a white kurta pyjama with a blue jacket, Samisha is seen in a navy blue kurta and white pyjama.

Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote, “Holika Dahan. We make small chits, writing all our negative feelings, thoughts, and letting it go into the universe as love and light. This is a ritual we do every year on Holika dahan. This festival reminds us that with faith and devotion, God always protects you and you will always triumph over evil burning negativity to ashes and filling your life with colours of positivity & love. May this Holi brings happiness, prosperity, and great health to you and your loved ones. Holi ki shubhkamnayein aap sabhi ko (greetings of Holi to all of you). #Holi #MyHoli #LetsPlayHoli #HappyHoli #MyHoli2023 #holikadahan."

Many of her fans wished her on Holi in the comments section. However, many pointed out how bamboo shouldn't be burnt on Holi while some raised objections to Shilpa wearing jootis (shoes) while worshiping Holi. “Burning of bamboo sticks are prohibited in Hindu dharma ..happy holi,” read a comment. “Remove your footwear first”, read another. A fan wrote, “More strength, courage, power and good health inside out always... More colours and peace always... Happy Holi!!!” Another commented, “That's why I like her bcz she celebrates all rituals.”

Shilpa will now be seen in her debut web series, Indian Police Force. She plays a police officer in the Rohit Shetty directorial, also starring Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi.

