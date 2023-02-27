Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shilpa Shetty serves Monday motivation with workout to Baazigar O Baazigar. Watch

Shilpa Shetty serves Monday motivation with workout to Baazigar O Baazigar. Watch

bollywood
Published on Feb 27, 2023 11:18 AM IST

Shilpa Shetty has shared a video from her workout session during which she exercised to the tune of the song Baazigar O Baazigar from her 1993 film Baazigar.

Shilpa Shetty in a still from the video.
Shilpa Shetty in a still from the video.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Shilpa Shetty has shared a video from her daily workout session in which she is seen dancing to the hit song Baazigar O Baazigar from her 1993 film Baazigar. Shilpa played the second female lead in the film though the song features lead actors Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Also read: Shilpa Shetty looks like an ‘apsara’, Sonam Kapoor stuns at Mumbai event

Sharing the video on Instagram, Shilpa wrote, "Ab gaane mein Baazigar kuch alag hai, toh ‘Monday motivation’ bhi toh kuch alag hona chahiye (Baazigar is a bit different so the monday motivation should also be different)! Today’s routine is just a fun cardio step-workout with a little ‘SSK twist’ added to it.

Elaborating the workout, she further wrote, "It majorly works the cardiovascular system and legs. Make sure to time it, though. For e.g.: do it for 60/90/120 seconds × 5 times or more reps. (Just remember to keep an eye on the platform, so you do not trip over it and use a platform-height according to your fitness level.) I have done it on a 4” platform. If you do try this one out, remix this reel with me and don’t forget to tag me. Happy Monday! #swasthrahomastraho #FitIndia #SimpleSoulful #FitIndiaMovement #fitnessreels."

Her fans loved her dancing to Baazigar and called her ‘fantastic’. Many also called her ‘superb’ and ‘awesome’ in the comments section.

Shilpa had made her acting debut with Baazigar in 1993. Shilpa played a pivotal role in the film whcih also starred Raakhee, Dalip Tahil, Siddharth Ray and Johnny Lever. Last year, Shilpa was last seen in action comedy Nikamma. She starred alongside Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. It didn't impress the critics or work at the box office.

Shilpa will now be seen in her debut web series, Indian Police Force. Directed by Rohit Shetty of Golmaal fame, the series also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. She had fractured her leg during the shooting of the show last year and was on rest for several weeks before bouncing back.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shilpa shetty baazigar
shilpa shetty baazigar
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 27, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out