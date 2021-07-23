Shilpa Shetty's first post after Raj Kundra's arrest: 'Have survived challenges in the past'

Shilpa Shetty has shared her first Instagram post after the arrest of her businessman husband Raj Kundra earlier this week. She shared a glimpse of a book, and focussed on a quote by James Thurber.

Shilpa Shetty is yet to react to the arrest of her husband. Late Thursday, she posted a quote that read, "Do not look back in anger; or forward in fear but around in awareness."

"We look back in anger at the people who've hurt us, the frustrations we've felt, the bad luck we've endured. We look forward in fear at the possibility that we might lose our job, contract a disease, or suffer the death of a loved one. The place we need to be is right here, right now—not looking anxiously at what has been or what might be, but fully aware of what is," it further read.

Shilpa Shetty's post.

"I take a deep breath, knowing that I'm lucky to be alive. I have survived challenges in the past and will survive challenges in the future. Nothing need distract me from living my life today," it concluded.

At least 11 people including Raj Kundra have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a case relating to the production of pornography.

In a press conference, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Milind Bharambe had confirmed on Thursday that the police has not yet been able to any find any active role of Shilpa Shetty in the case. He added that Raj Kundra has also denied all allegations during interrogation.