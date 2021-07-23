Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shilpa Shetty's first post after Raj Kundra's arrest: 'Have survived challenges in the past'
bollywood

Shilpa Shetty's first post after Raj Kundra's arrest: 'Have survived challenges in the past'

Shilpa Shetty has shared an inspiring message in her first Instagram post since the arrest of her husband, businessman Raj Kundra.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 07:22 AM IST
Raj Kundra was arrested earlier this week.

Shilpa Shetty has shared her first Instagram post after the arrest of her businessman husband Raj Kundra earlier this week. She shared a glimpse of a book, and focussed on a quote by James Thurber.

Shilpa Shetty is yet to react to the arrest of her husband. Late Thursday, she posted a quote that read, "Do not look back in anger; or forward in fear but around in awareness."

"We look back in anger at the people who've hurt us, the frustrations we've felt, the bad luck we've endured. We look forward in fear at the possibility that we might lose our job, contract a disease, or suffer the death of a loved one. The place we need to be is right here, right now—not looking anxiously at what has been or what might be, but fully aware of what is," it further read.

Shilpa Shetty's post.

"I take a deep breath, knowing that I'm lucky to be alive. I have survived challenges in the past and will survive challenges in the future. Nothing need distract me from living my life today," it concluded.

At least 11 people including Raj Kundra have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a case relating to the production of pornography.

Also read: Kubbra Sait gets on board for Onir’s I Am sequel titled We Are

In a press conference, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Milind Bharambe had confirmed on Thursday that the police has not yet been able to any find any active role of Shilpa Shetty in the case. He added that Raj Kundra has also denied all allegations during interrogation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
raj kundra shilpa shetty

Related Stories

bollywood

When Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra said he 'hated poverty': 'Dad worked as bus conductor, mom in factory'

UPDATED ON JUL 22, 2021 07:13 PM IST
bollywood

When Raj Kundra spoke about Shilpa Shetty's image being hurt due to his controversies: 'Jhelna hi padega'

PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 05:59 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Team designs world’s brightest flashlight. Video shows how it was created

Mama red panda gives birth to cub at Darjeeling zoo. See pics

Google launches Doodle Champion Island Games to celebrate Tokyo Olympics 2020

Nasa posts incredible pics of phytoplankton bloom captured by a satellite
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP