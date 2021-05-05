Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra deepfakes them into Beauty and the Beast, predicts post lockdown look. See here
Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra deepfakes them into Beauty and the Beast, predicts post lockdown look. See here

Raj Kundra, husband of Shilpa Shetty, has shared a funny video clip featuring the couple. The video deepfaked the couple into the 2017 movie Beauty and the Beast.
Raj Kundra shared a funny video clip also featuring wife Shilpa Shetty.

Raj Kundra, businessman and husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, on Wednesday shared a funny video clip. Taking to Instagram Stories, he dropped an edited clip from the 2017 movie Beauty and the Beast in which he deepfaked himself and Shilpa into the film.

The face of Emma Watson, playing the part of Belle, was replaced by Shilpa. Raj swapped his face with that of the Beast, played by Dan Stevens.

The video opens with the ballroom scene from the movie. The captions on the video read, "her after lockdown" and "me after lockdown" bringing out the comparison that Shilpa will be beautiful even after the lockdown while Raj will emerge with a look similar to the Beast.

The video opens with the ballroom scene from the movie.
Raj swapped his face with that of the Beast, played by Dan Stevens.

This is not the first time he has has shared deepfake videos. He had dropped similar clips from Joker, A Flying Jatt, Aquaman, The Avengers, and Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela. Earlier, he had also shared a video of Shilpa as Game of Thrones' Daenerys Targaryen and called her his queen.

Last month, Raj had shared a deepfake video on Instagram, in which he switched his face with that of the Joker, played by Hollywood star Joaquin Phoenix. He had captioned it, “They laugh at me because I am different. I laugh at them because they are all the same. #joker #gratitude #rajmantra #rajfuntra.”

Fans came across the entertaining side of Raj amid the Covid-19 lockdown last year. He had featured in several TikTok videos with Shilpa. He also posted several inspirational quotes on Instagram. The couple tied the knot on November 22, 2009 and have two children -- son Viaan and daughter Samisha.

Shilpa was last seen on the big screen in Apne in 2007. She will make her acting comeback with Nikamma by Sabbir Khan and fans will also see her Hungama 2 by Priyadarshan.

Shilpa was last seen on the big screen in Apne in 2007. She will make her acting comeback with Nikamma by Sabbir Khan and fans will also see her Hungama 2 by Priyadarshan.

