Shilpa Shetty’s son Viaan shares first post after his father Raj Kundra gets bail in porn case. See here

Actor Shilpa Shetty’s son, Viaan Raj Kundra, shared a picture from the family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations earlier this month. His post comes just hours after his father, businessman Raj Kundra, was granted bail in a porn case on a surety of ₹50,000.

The picture shared by Viaan showed him posing with Shilpa and his younger sister Samisha in front of a large idol of Lord Ganesha. The three of them wore matching white ethnic outfits with a floral design.

“Life as long as Lord Ganesha's trunk, Trouble as small as his mouse, Moments as sweet as modaks. Ganpati Bappa Morya!” the post read.

Viaan Raj Kundra shared a post on Instagram on Tuesday.

Raj was arrested in July for allegedly being the ‘key conspirator’ in a porn racket. He has been accused of being involved in the production of adult films and streaming them through his Hotshots app. On Monday, a Mumbai court granted bail to him in the case.

Shilpa released a statement on Raj’s arrest last month and said that it was a ‘challenging’ time for her family but that she has full faith in the Mumbai police and judicial system. She also urged everyone to respect her family’s privacy for the sake of Viaan and Samisha, and maintained that she is a ‘proud law-abiding Indian citizen’. “We don’t deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course,” she said.

After Raj got bail in the porn case, Shilpa took to Instagram Stories to share a cryptic quote on ‘beautiful things’ after a ‘bad storm’. “Rainbows exist to prove that beautiful things can happen after a bad storm,” the quote, which was attributed to Roger Lee, read.

Currently, Shilpa is seen as a judge on Super Dancer 4, alongside Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu. She returned to the show last month after taking a few weeks off due to Raj’s arrest.