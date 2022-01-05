Shilpa Shetty shares first post with husband Raj Kundra in 2022, visits Shirdi temple to seek blessings. Watch

Actor Shilpa Shetty on Wednesday shared a video with her husband Raj Kundra as they visited the Sai Baba temple in Shirdi, Maharashtra. Taking to Instagram, Shilpa gave a glimpse as the couple sought blessings. This is her first post on Instagram with Raj this year.

In the video, Shilpa Shetty is seen wearing a maroon-coloured suit, matching jewellery, a black mask and kept her hair loose. Raj Kundra opted for grey-coloured ethnic wear as he, too, had a black face mask on.

Shilpa and Raj stood next to each other as they prayed. Raj was seen bowing down to touch the altar with his forehead. Shilpa, too, touched the altar with her hands.

Sharing the clip, Shilpa wrote, "Sabka Maalik Ek Shraddha aur Saboori (Go is one. Respect and patience). Om Sai Ram.....#shirdi #omsairam #faith #love #gratitude #happy #protection #shraddaaursaboori."

Shilpa had travelled with Raj and their children--Viaan and Samisha--to Mussoorie to celebrate Christmas last year. The actor shared a few pictures and videos from her holiday getaway on her Instagram handle. In one of the videos, Shilpa could be seen having fun with her children while sitting near the Kempty waterfall and playing with the water. In the clip, her chefs were also seen preparing a special dinner table for the family.

Sharing the clip, she wrote, "Ho ho ho. Merrrryyyyy Christmas to all my Instafam. An unusual Christmas.. we trekked all the way down to Kempty Fall stream to have lunch here. It's trips like these that make me realise how Incredible India really is!" She also shared a slew of pictures on her Instagram stories, one of which saw her posing in front of a Christmas tree with her family--husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan and their friends.

Shilpa and Raj made their first public appearance in November last year, post the latter's bail in a pornography case. They had visited a temple in Himachal Pradesh. Earlier last year in July, Raj was arrested aneleased on bail two months later, in September.

Meanwhile, Shilpa is currently busy shooting for the reality show India's Got Talent as a judge with veteran actor Kirron Kher, singer Badshah and writer Manoj Muntashir. Shilpa and Badshah have replaced former judges Malaika Arora and Karan Johar.

