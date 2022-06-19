Shilpa Shetty shares photo of husband Raj Kundra with kids Viaan Raj and Samisha on Father’s Day, remembers her own dad

Actor Shilpa Shetty marked Father’s Day on Sunday by sharing a heartfelt note for all ‘fathers in the world’. Sharing the post, she treated fans to a picture of husband Raj Kundra with their children Viaan Raj and Samisha. She also shared a photo with her late father Surendra Shetty, and another picture featuring her father-in-law. (Also read: Nikamma review: The Shilpa Shetty, Abhimanyu Dassani-starrer is unbearable)

Thanking all the fathers for their ‘unconditional love’, she wrote on Instagram, “Happy Father's Day to all the Fathers in the world. Thank you for your hard work, sacrifices, unconditional love, and for protecting us from everything that gets in the way of our happiness. You are loved more than you know.”

Shilpa’s father died due to cardiac arrest in 2016. Earlier on Sunday, Shilpa’s sister, actor Shamita Shetty, shared a throwback picture of her father posing with Viaan at a restaurant. It read, “Happy Father’s Day my daddy. You are forever in my heart.. until we meet again.”

Shilpa starred in Sabbir Khan's new film Nikamma. It also featured Abhimanyu Dassani and marked YouTube personality Shirley Setia’s acting debut in Hindi films. Released on June 17, the film was criticised for its story, treatment, pace and the chemistry between the lead pair-Abhimanyu and Shirley.

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Nikamma is a one-time watch only and only for the grace, poise and charm Shilpa Shetty brings onscreen. Other than that, there's nothing in Nikamma that we haven't seen already some two-three decades ago. If the makers had taken an OTT route, maybe the film would have landed a few more viewers than the almost empty theatre I watched the morning show at.”

Shilpa will be next seen in Sonal Joshi’s Sukhee.

