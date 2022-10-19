Shilpa Shetty, Sonam Kapoor to hold Diwali bashes, no party at Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat

The quintessential big fat Bollywood Diwali parties are back. With social distancing being the norm while the Covid pandemic was at it’s peak, such gatherings had come to a halt everywhere. But 2022 seems to be the year when the festive fervour is truly back in it’s spirit. All the mentioned parties will be held in Mumbai.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana started the roster with a party at his home, which was attended by actors Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, and many others.

OCTOBER 19

Lined up next is producer Ramesh Taurani’s bash at his house on October 19. He tells us, “For the past two years we were missing all this. This time, I am happy to be throwing one. While I can’t reveal the names of the attendees just yet, I always invite my friends like Salman Khan and more.”

OCTOBER 20

The action will then shift to actor Taapsee Pannu’s interestingly titled ‘The Outsiders Party’ on October 20. A source close to her says people who are working in her production house’ films, such as actors Sanjana Sanghi, Ratna Pathak Shah, and her friends such as Rajkummar Rao, Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal are on the invitees list.

In the past years, there were some much-awaited Diwali parties which the fans and the guests alike would look forward to. One of them was actor Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri’s party at Mannat. However, this year the couple is not organising one. His manager Pooja Dadlani confirms the same to us when we reach out to her.

OCTOBER 21

Actor Ankita Lokhande and husband, businessman Vicky Jain are holding their party at their new house.

OCTOBER 22

Producer Ekta Kapoor is going ahead with hers on October 22. An insider from the bash tells us her usual gang- actors Mouni Roy, Karishma Tanna, Anita Hassanandani, and more have confirmed their presence.

OCTOBER 23

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s close friends reach her house for an intimate gathering. We are told that it will be only a cards party.

OCTOBER 24

While Anil Kapoor’s festive party would see the best attendance, a source close to the family informs us, “Every time it would be his kids- Sonam, Rhea and Harsh Varrdhan who would organise it at his place, taking care of everything. But this time, the party is at Sonam’s new swanky house in Bandra Kurla Complex on the D-day, October 24. The couple (Sonam and husband Anand Ahuja) are also celebrating becoming new parents”