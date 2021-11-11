Shilpa Shetty tells paparazzi 'lelo bhai' at airport as she returns from Himachal Pradesh, Raj Kundra is missing again

Actor Shilpa Shetty, who was in Himachal Pradesh for a few days, flew back to Mumbai on Thursday afternoon. In a video shared on Instagram, Shilpa is heard telling the paparazzi ‘le lo bhai (take it)’ and stopping for photos before hastily making her way through the airport.

Dressed in white and black, Shilpa returned from Himachal Pradesh minus her husband Raj Kundra. In the comments section, a fan enquired about Raj and asked: “Kundra ji kahan hai (Where is Kundra Sir)?” During her stay in Himachal Pradesh, Shilpa Shetty was spotted visiting a temple with her husband Raj Kundra. This was their first public appearance together since Raj Kundra’s arrest and bail in a pornography case.

Raj Kundra was also missing in Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram updates, which she shared from Dharamshala. On her trip, Shilpa Shetty was accompanied by her daughter Samisha and son Viaan.

Earlier this month, Raj Kundra deleted his Instagram and Twitter accounts, soon after which, Shilpa Shetty shared a note attributed to Alan Alda on her Instagram stories. “We gravitate towards comfort. We might have some complaints about our lives – things aren’t perfect – but we know who we are and where we’re going (more or less), and we feel okay about it. What happens when we step out of our comfort zone? Spending a year in another country can cause us to see ourselves and the world much differently. A great loss – or any major change – can push us into a place we never imagined,” read her note.

Shilpa Shetty, who has not opened up about Raj Kundra’s involvement in the pornography case, released a statement after her husband’s arrest and requested for the family’s privacy: “As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. But, till then I humbly request you - especially as a MOTHER - to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same. I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have put their faith in ME & I’ve never let anyone down.”

Raj Kundra was arrested in July and was granted bail in September for allegedly shooting and distributing pornographic video through his apps. Shilpa Shetty took a break from work after Raj Kundra’s arrest and resumed her commitments soon after. She will be seen next as judge on India's Got Talent with Kirron Kher and Badshah.