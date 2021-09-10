Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shilpa Shetty twins with daughter Samisha at Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, feeds son Viaan laddoo. See photos

Shilpa Shetty shared pictures of the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities at her home. She and her daughter Samisha wore matching outfits. See photos here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 03:10 PM IST
Shilpa Shetty celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with her children Viaan and Samisha.

Actor Shilpa Shetty, on Friday, took to Instagram to share pictures from the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at her home. She sat on the floor with her children Viaan and Samisha, in front of an idol of Lord Ganesha, and fed them laddoos.

Shilpa and Samisha wore matching pink outfits, while Viaan wore a navy blue kurta with white pyjamas. Shilpa’s husband Raj Kundra was conspicuous by his absence. He was arrested in July for his alleged links to a pornography racket.

“Om Gan Ganapatay Namo Namah! Shri Siddhivinayak Namo Namah! Ashta Vinayak Namo Namah! Ganapati Bappa Moraiya! Our Gannu Raja is back to visit us!” Shilpa captioned her post.

Currently, Shilpa is seen as a judge on Super Dancer 4, alongside Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu. She returned to the show last month after taking a few weeks off due to Raj’s arrest.

In an earlier interview with Zoom, Anurag said that everyone greeted Shilpa with a hug and there was no discussion about Raj on the sets of Super Dancer 4. “I just gave her a warm hug. We all gave her a hug. Because we don’t know she might have gone through hell, many things have happened so we didn’t feel right to even ask anything or talk about it,” he said.

Also see: Shilpa Shetty burns up the dance floor with Sanjay Dutt to Aaila Re Ladki Mast Mast, cheers him on. Watch

Raj was arrested by the Mumbai Police on July 19 for allegedly being the ‘key conspirator’ in a porn case. He has been accused of producing adult videos and streaming them online through the Hotshots app.

Shilpa, in her only statement on the case, urged everyone to let the law take its course and not put her family through a ‘media trial’. “As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. But, till then I humbly request you - especially as a MOTHER - to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same,” she said.

