Police detain two after robbery at Shilpa Shetty's Juhu home, valuable items stolen

A complaint has been filed after a robbery at Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty's bungalow in Juhu, Mumbai. Reportedly, valuable goods have been stolen from the house. Mumbai police have detained two people in connection with the theft on Thursday. Also read: Shilpa Shetty’s lavish home boasts of a gym, garden and several art installations. See inside pics

Robbery at Shilpa Shetty house

Mumbai Police is currently investigating a robbery at Shilpa Shetty's house.

According to news agency PTI, the theft took place last week, as per officials. A complaint has been lodged after the theft at Juhu Police Station. The official told the agency that a probe has been initiated.

The investigating team has now detained two unnamed individuals. Their interrogation is currently on, as per the latest update.

Shilpa Shetty in Tuscany

Last week Shilpa Shetty turned 48. She celebrated her birthday on June 8 with her family during a vacation in Tuscany. She had posted a photo of herself holding a small cake while making a birthday wish. She wrote in the caption, "Surrounded by unconditional and abundant love, what more could I ask for on my Birthday. Incredibly grateful for all the love and affection showered on me. A BIG thank you to all of you for all your wishes."

Later, the actor had treated fans to a photo by the poolside. She was wearing printed swimwear and she flaunted her toned body and left people wondering if she's really 48. Sharing the photo, she revealed details of the place in the caption and said that she felt 'rejuvenated.'

Her post read, "Basking under the Tuscan Sun soaking in the natural thermal spring waters @termedisaturnia. This place is divine , also known as the holy waters, for 3000 years ,hot spring water has gushed from the centre of the earth bringing enormous health benefits to those that come in contact with it. Feel blessed and rejuvenated to experience this. "

Shilpa made her comeback in films with Hungama 2 which did not work at the box office. This was followed by Nikamma, which also starred Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia, that too failed to bring people to the treaters. Shilpa will be next seen in the Rohit Shetty-directed web series titled Indian Police Force. It marks her OTT debut. She also has Sukhee and KD in the pipeline.

