Shivaleeka Oberoi, Abhishek Pathak share beautiful. colourful mehendi pics: ‘All sunshine and rainbows’

Shivaleeka Oberoi and Abhishek Pathak got married last Thursday. The wedding was held in Goa. On Wednesday, the couple took to Instagram to share stunning pictures from her mehendi ceremony, complete with candid pictures of the groom kissing the bride's cheek and smiling at each other. Shivaleeka wore a light green lehenga with light jewellery, while Abhishek chose a white and printed combination of kurta and sherwani jacket for the occasion. (Also read: Shivaleeka Oberoi, Abhishek Pathak marry in Goa; share first pics from 'magical' wedding)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the first photo shared by Shivaleeka on Instagram, Abhishek is planting a kiss on her forehead as she blushes. Both of them are sitting on a bridal-themed swing. The second one is a candid photo of both of them looking at their palms and smiling at their mehendi, near the same swing decorated with garlands of white and pink flowers. Shivaleeka was smiling with her eyes closed in the third picture holding her dupatta. In the next photo, Shivaleeka cannot stop herself from smiling as Abhishek held her. There was also a photo of the two posing while holding hands and smiling at each other.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing these pictures, Shivaleeka wrote in the caption: "All sunshine & rainbows (sunshine, rainbow and heart emoticons)." Both of them had took to Instagram to share their wedding album on Friday, complete with a candid picture of the groom kissing the bride's cheek during the ceremony. Shivaleeka wore a red lehenga with heavy bridal jewellery, while Abhishek chose a cream sherwani for the wedding.

Abhishek and Shivaleeka met while working on the film Khuda Haafiz (2020), which was directed by Abhishek. Talking up about their relationship in an interview with The Times of India, Shivaleeka had said last year, “It hasn’t been very long since we started seeing each other, but when something feels right, it’s right. Abhishek was already shooting for Drishyam 2. We found ways to spend time together despite so many restrictions over the last two years. Our friends could see that we were good for each other... So many actresses are married today, and their careers are flourishing. Work and relationships are a part of life and can sail together. Abhishek and I have also broached this subject. We’re both clear that our work life will not change because we’re planning to get married soon.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Abhishek had directed last year's Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam 2. The Hindi remake of the Malayalam Mohanlal-starrer of the same name was a box office success. Shivaleeka was last seen with Vidyut Jammwal in Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 – Agni Pariksha (2022).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.