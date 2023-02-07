Shivaleeka Oberoi, Abhishek Pathak spotted at airport ahead of Goa wedding. Watch

It is wedding season in Bollywood. Apart from the Bollywood couple Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, director Abhishek Pathak and actor Shivaleeka Oberoi are also getting hitched. On Tuesday, the couple was spotted at Mumbai airport departing for the wedding destination in Goa. The festivities are set to be held on February 8 and 9. The couple met while working on the film Khuda Haafiz (2020) directed by Abhishek. (Also read: Shivaleeka Oberoi to marry Drishyam 2 director Abhishek Pathak in Goa on February 9: Report)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The two was spotted departing for their wedding at the Mumbai airport by the paparazzi, as they smiled for the cameras in a clip that has been posted by paparazzi and fan accounts. Abhishek Pathak was spotted in a black hoodie and blue jeans, while Shivaleeka wore a white floral dress. She smiled for the paparazzi as she entered at the airport gate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The couple has been posting photos and videos of themselves together since last year. They had taken a vacation to Cappadocia, Turkey, where they got engaged in July 2022. Last week, Shivaleeka had shared two dreamy photos of the couple on a beach. She captioned the post with an infinity symbol and wrote, "A sky full of stars, the shore full of starfishes and he was staring at me. Hello February." Abhishek wrote 'forever' accompanied by red heart emojis in the comments section.

Abhishek is the son of known producer Kumar Mangat, and directed one of the biggest hits of last year- Drishyam 2. It was the Hindi remake of the 2021 film that starred Mohanlal in the titular role, which was played by Ajay Devgn, Alongside Ajay, the film also had Tabu, Shriya Saran and Akshaye Khanna in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, Shivaleeka made her acting debut with the 2019 thriller Yeh Saali Aashiqui. She was last seen in the sequel Khuda Haafiz 2 with actor Vidyut Jammwal. The film was directed by Faruk Kabir.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON