Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding highlights: Couple gets married in Jaisalmer ceremony, official pics out

Updated on Feb 07, 2023 10:48 PM IST

Sidharth Kiara wedding highlights: The couple is married in Jaisalmer ceremony at Suryagarh Palace. They have also shared their first official wedding pics.

By HT Entertainment Desk
Sidharth Kiara wedding highlights: The couple is married in Jaisalmer ceremony at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. They have also shared their first official wedding photos. Check out highlights: 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 07, 2023 10:48 PM IST

    Sidharth Kiara wedding: Official photos out

    Sidharth and Kiara took to social media to share the first official wedding photos.

  • Feb 07, 2023 06:58 PM IST

    Insider shares details of couple's outfits

    An insider from Suryagarh Palace shared details about the couple's outfits. Groom Sidharth Malhotra wore a white sherwani, while bride Kiara wore pink for the wedding.

  • Feb 07, 2023 06:25 PM IST

    Sidharth - Kiara's Wiki pages updated

    The Wikipedia pages of actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been updated. The two are now referred to as each other's spouses.

  • Feb 07, 2023 05:52 PM IST

    Ghodi exits venue after wedding

    The decked-up ghodi from the wedding of actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani has exited Suryagarh Palace. 

  • Feb 07, 2023 05:26 PM IST

    Report: Sidharth and Kiara tie the knot

    According to a report in DNA, actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot in a traditional ceremony at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer on Tuesday.

  • Feb 07, 2023 04:56 PM IST

    Malaika leaves for Jaisalmer

    As per a paparazzo account, Malaika Arora is headed for Jaisalmer. She may be attending Sidharth and Kiara's wedding.

  • Feb 07, 2023 04:18 PM IST

    Here's a throwback romantic video of Sidharth and Kiara 

    Until Sidharth and Kiara share fresh pictures from the wedding celebrations, here's a romantic video of the couple for their fans. 

  • Feb 07, 2023 04:00 PM IST

    Sidharth Malhotra is all set for royal baraat to marry Kiara Advani

    New visuals from the venue feature band members, floral chhatris and a decked-up ghodi all set for the groom and his family. Read full story here. 

  • Feb 07, 2023 03:41 PM IST

    Juhi Chawla's breakfast at Suryagarh Palace

    Juhi Chawla is among the few Bollywood celebrities who took part in Sidharth and Kiara’s pre-wedding celebrations. She shared a glimpse of her breakfast at the Suryagarh Palace on Tuesday. 

  • Feb 07, 2023 03:23 PM IST

    Is Rakul Preet Singh a part of the wedding?

    Amid preparations for Sidharth and Kiara's wedding, Rakul Preet Singh shared several pictures of herself in a silver lehenga. Is she among the guests at the wedding? Rakul was seen opposite Sidharth in the film, Thank God. 

  • Feb 07, 2023 03:00 PM IST

    Glimpses of Sidharth Malhotra's royal baaraat

    As Sidharth Malhotra turns a groom in real life, his baaraat will have all the elements of royalty with a huge band brigade, flower chhatris and band members in kurta-pyjama and turbans. 

  • Feb 07, 2023 02:43 PM IST

    The wedding reception will be held here

    Sidharth and Kiara will join the guests at the Celebration Gardens in Suryagarh Palace after the main Hindi wedding ceremony. 

  • Feb 07, 2023 02:21 PM IST

    Special phone cover for security reasons

    All the guests and staff at Sidharth and Kiara's wedding at the Suryagarh Palace have been given special phone covers, which would cover their phone cameras, in order to maintain secrecy during the celebrations. 

  • Feb 07, 2023 02:05 PM IST

    Do you know the price of Kiara's pink shawl? 

    Kiara had reached Jaisalmer in a white top and pants paired with a pink shawl. The shawl is from the luxury brand Hermes Libris and costs $1,050 (around 86,000).

  • Feb 07, 2023 01:40 PM IST

    Latest picture of wedding venue

    A paparazzo clicked a long shot of the wedding venue, Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to get married in the most royal manner on Tuesday. 

  • Feb 07, 2023 01:33 PM IST

    Band members reach venue

    Band members entered the wedding venue with their floral chhatris. Sidharth Malhotra's baaraat will absolutely be a royal affair. 

  • Feb 07, 2023 01:21 PM IST

    Flower chhatris for the baaraat

    Preparations for Sidharth Malhotra's baaraat are in full swing as band people holding flower chhatris, decked up in kurta-pyjama and floral turbans, were seen entering the Suryagarh Palace Tuesday afternoon. 

  • Feb 07, 2023 12:57 PM IST

    Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor dance to Kala Chashma at Sangeet

    As per reports, Karan Johar and Shahid Kapoor performed on Sidharth Malhotra's song Kaala Chashma at his Sangeet on Monday. Karan had earlier said he and Shahid would dance to Dola Re Dola. 

  • Feb 07, 2023 12:32 PM IST

    Venue for wedding reception revealed

    Sidharth and Kiara's wedding ceremony will take place at Bawdi, followed by the reception at the Celebration Gardens at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. 

  • Feb 07, 2023 12:13 PM IST

    Kabir Singh producer on Kiara's wedding

    Murad Khetani, who co-produced films like Kabir Singh and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, has shared his happiness on Kiara Advani's wedding with Sidharth Malhotra. He told ETimes, "Kiara is very special for us. We have had a super successful association with her. Sidharth is a wonderful person. I am very happy for the newly weds may their future be bright and filled with all blessings and joys of life."

  • Feb 07, 2023 11:53 AM IST

    More DJ setup reaches venue for reception

    A truck with additional DJ setup was seen arriving at the Suryagarh Palace on Tuesday for the wedding reception. 

  • Feb 07, 2023 11:34 AM IST

    Wedding choreographer Kamna Arora shared a video from hotel

    Sidharth and Kiara's wedding choreographer Kamna Arora shared a small glimpse of herself from the Suryagarh Palace on Monday. 

  • Feb 07, 2023 11:16 AM IST

    Reception menu to have around 100 dishes

    Reports suggest around 100 dishes from 10 countries will be served at the wedding reception. The menu includes Italian, Chinese, American, South Indian, Mexican, Rajasthani, Punjabi and Gujarati cuisines. 

  • Feb 07, 2023 10:52 AM IST

    Take a tour of Suryagarh Palace with lakeside dining, rooms at 76000

    The Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer will host the wedding on February 7. Here are all the details about the heritage hotel, the price of the rooms and what all it offers for a dream wedding experience in the lap of royalty. Read full story here. 

  • Feb 07, 2023 10:30 AM IST

    Wedding to be followed by reception today

    Sidharth and Kiara will tie the knot at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace on February 7. This will be followed by a reception for guests. 

  • Feb 07, 2023 10:11 AM IST

    Video from Sangeet night appears online

    A video from Sidharth and Kiara's musical Sangeet night surfaced on social media. The video hints it was nothing less than a majestic light and sound show. 

  • Feb 07, 2023 09:48 AM IST

    Decorations for Haldi on Monday

    A video on Twitter apparently shows the decor for Sidharth and Kiara's Haldi ceremony held at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer on Monday. 

  • Feb 07, 2023 09:20 AM IST

    Kiara and Sidharth's songs were played during Sangeet

    Songs such as Ranjha, Kabhi Tumhe, Tera Ban Jaunga from Sidharth and Kiara's films along with Man Bharraya, Say Na, Mehendi Lagake Rakhna, Sajan Ji and Patiala Peg were reportedly played at the Sangeet on Monday. DJ Ganesh made it a night to remember. 

  • Feb 07, 2023 08:59 AM IST

    Fans expect Karan Johar to share best candid pics from the wedding

    Karan Johar is one of the few Bollywood celebrities at Sidharth and Kiara's wedding and his fans expect him to share some deets from the celebrations. Here is a picture from his Diwali puja last year which had the soon-to-be married couple in attendance. 

  • Feb 07, 2023 08:41 AM IST

    Punjabi songs played during pre-wedding celebrations

    Here's another video from Sidharth and Kiara's pre-wedding celebrations. Punjabi songs can be heard being played during the function, which some believed was actually a haldi ceremony since some areas of the Suryagarh Palace lit up in yellow. 

  • Feb 07, 2023 08:17 AM IST

    Tight security amid Sidharth and Kiara's Sangeet

    Tight security was in place around Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer as Sidharth and Kiara's Sangeet night was held on Monday.

  • Feb 07, 2023 07:54 AM IST

    Suryagarh Palace lights up for Sangeet

    The Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer lit up in red for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Sangeet on Monday. Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Juhi Chawla, Isha Ambani, Karan Johar, Armaan Jain were among the guests. 

  • Feb 07, 2023 07:38 AM IST

    Sangeet night held on Monday

    Sidharth Malhora and Kiara Advani had their fun-filled Sangeet at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Both English and Hindi songs were played during the celebrations. 

sidharth malhotra kiara advani

