Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding highlights: Couple gets married in Jaisalmer ceremony, official pics out
Feb 07, 2023 10:48 PM IST
Sidharth Kiara wedding: Official photos out
Sidharth and Kiara took to social media to share the first official wedding photos.
Feb 07, 2023 06:58 PM IST
Insider shares details of couple's outfits
An insider from Suryagarh Palace shared details about the couple's outfits. Groom Sidharth Malhotra wore a white sherwani, while bride Kiara wore pink for the wedding.
Feb 07, 2023 06:25 PM IST
Sidharth - Kiara's Wiki pages updated
The Wikipedia pages of actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been updated. The two are now referred to as each other's spouses.
Feb 07, 2023 05:52 PM IST
Ghodi exits venue after wedding
The decked-up ghodi from the wedding of actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani has exited Suryagarh Palace.
Feb 07, 2023 05:26 PM IST
Report: Sidharth and Kiara tie the knot
According to a report in DNA, actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot in a traditional ceremony at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer on Tuesday.
Feb 07, 2023 04:56 PM IST
Malaika leaves for Jaisalmer
As per a paparazzo account, Malaika Arora is headed for Jaisalmer. She may be attending Sidharth and Kiara's wedding.
Feb 07, 2023 04:18 PM IST
Here's a throwback romantic video of Sidharth and Kiara
Until Sidharth and Kiara share fresh pictures from the wedding celebrations, here's a romantic video of the couple for their fans.
Feb 07, 2023 04:00 PM IST
Sidharth Malhotra is all set for royal baraat to marry Kiara Advani
New visuals from the venue feature band members, floral chhatris and a decked-up ghodi all set for the groom and his family. Read full story here.
Feb 07, 2023 03:41 PM IST
Juhi Chawla's breakfast at Suryagarh Palace
Juhi Chawla is among the few Bollywood celebrities who took part in Sidharth and Kiara’s pre-wedding celebrations. She shared a glimpse of her breakfast at the Suryagarh Palace on Tuesday.
Feb 07, 2023 03:23 PM IST
Is Rakul Preet Singh a part of the wedding?
Amid preparations for Sidharth and Kiara's wedding, Rakul Preet Singh shared several pictures of herself in a silver lehenga. Is she among the guests at the wedding? Rakul was seen opposite Sidharth in the film, Thank God.
Feb 07, 2023 03:00 PM IST
Glimpses of Sidharth Malhotra's royal baaraat
As Sidharth Malhotra turns a groom in real life, his baaraat will have all the elements of royalty with a huge band brigade, flower chhatris and band members in kurta-pyjama and turbans.
Feb 07, 2023 02:43 PM IST
The wedding reception will be held here
Sidharth and Kiara will join the guests at the Celebration Gardens in Suryagarh Palace after the main Hindi wedding ceremony.
Feb 07, 2023 02:21 PM IST
Special phone cover for security reasons
All the guests and staff at Sidharth and Kiara's wedding at the Suryagarh Palace have been given special phone covers, which would cover their phone cameras, in order to maintain secrecy during the celebrations.
Feb 07, 2023 02:05 PM IST
Do you know the price of Kiara's pink shawl?
Kiara had reached Jaisalmer in a white top and pants paired with a pink shawl. The shawl is from the luxury brand Hermes Libris and costs $1,050 (around ₹86,000).
Feb 07, 2023 01:40 PM IST
Latest picture of wedding venue
A paparazzo clicked a long shot of the wedding venue, Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to get married in the most royal manner on Tuesday.
Feb 07, 2023 01:33 PM IST
Band members reach venue
Band members entered the wedding venue with their floral chhatris. Sidharth Malhotra's baaraat will absolutely be a royal affair.
Feb 07, 2023 01:21 PM IST
Flower chhatris for the baaraat
Preparations for Sidharth Malhotra's baaraat are in full swing as band people holding flower chhatris, decked up in kurta-pyjama and floral turbans, were seen entering the Suryagarh Palace Tuesday afternoon.
Feb 07, 2023 12:57 PM IST
Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor dance to Kala Chashma at Sangeet
As per reports, Karan Johar and Shahid Kapoor performed on Sidharth Malhotra's song Kaala Chashma at his Sangeet on Monday. Karan had earlier said he and Shahid would dance to Dola Re Dola.
Feb 07, 2023 12:32 PM IST
Venue for wedding reception revealed
Sidharth and Kiara's wedding ceremony will take place at Bawdi, followed by the reception at the Celebration Gardens at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer.
Feb 07, 2023 12:13 PM IST
Kabir Singh producer on Kiara's wedding
Murad Khetani, who co-produced films like Kabir Singh and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, has shared his happiness on Kiara Advani's wedding with Sidharth Malhotra. He told ETimes, "Kiara is very special for us. We have had a super successful association with her. Sidharth is a wonderful person. I am very happy for the newly weds may their future be bright and filled with all blessings and joys of life."
Feb 07, 2023 11:53 AM IST
More DJ setup reaches venue for reception
A truck with additional DJ setup was seen arriving at the Suryagarh Palace on Tuesday for the wedding reception.
Feb 07, 2023 11:34 AM IST
Wedding choreographer Kamna Arora shared a video from hotel
Sidharth and Kiara's wedding choreographer Kamna Arora shared a small glimpse of herself from the Suryagarh Palace on Monday.
Feb 07, 2023 11:16 AM IST
Reception menu to have around 100 dishes
Reports suggest around 100 dishes from 10 countries will be served at the wedding reception. The menu includes Italian, Chinese, American, South Indian, Mexican, Rajasthani, Punjabi and Gujarati cuisines.
Feb 07, 2023 10:52 AM IST
Take a tour of Suryagarh Palace with lakeside dining, rooms at ₹76000
The Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer will host the wedding on February 7. Here are all the details about the heritage hotel, the price of the rooms and what all it offers for a dream wedding experience in the lap of royalty. Read full story here.
Feb 07, 2023 10:30 AM IST
Wedding to be followed by reception today
Sidharth and Kiara will tie the knot at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace on February 7. This will be followed by a reception for guests.
Feb 07, 2023 10:11 AM IST
Video from Sangeet night appears online
A video from Sidharth and Kiara's musical Sangeet night surfaced on social media. The video hints it was nothing less than a majestic light and sound show.
Feb 07, 2023 09:48 AM IST
Decorations for Haldi on Monday
A video on Twitter apparently shows the decor for Sidharth and Kiara's Haldi ceremony held at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer on Monday.
Feb 07, 2023 09:20 AM IST
Kiara and Sidharth's songs were played during Sangeet
Songs such as Ranjha, Kabhi Tumhe, Tera Ban Jaunga from Sidharth and Kiara's films along with Man Bharraya, Say Na, Mehendi Lagake Rakhna, Sajan Ji and Patiala Peg were reportedly played at the Sangeet on Monday. DJ Ganesh made it a night to remember.
Feb 07, 2023 08:59 AM IST
Fans expect Karan Johar to share best candid pics from the wedding
Karan Johar is one of the few Bollywood celebrities at Sidharth and Kiara's wedding and his fans expect him to share some deets from the celebrations. Here is a picture from his Diwali puja last year which had the soon-to-be married couple in attendance.
Feb 07, 2023 08:41 AM IST
Punjabi songs played during pre-wedding celebrations
Here's another video from Sidharth and Kiara's pre-wedding celebrations. Punjabi songs can be heard being played during the function, which some believed was actually a haldi ceremony since some areas of the Suryagarh Palace lit up in yellow.
Feb 07, 2023 08:17 AM IST
Tight security amid Sidharth and Kiara's Sangeet
Tight security was in place around Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer as Sidharth and Kiara's Sangeet night was held on Monday.
Feb 07, 2023 07:54 AM IST
Suryagarh Palace lights up for Sangeet
The Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer lit up in red for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Sangeet on Monday. Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Juhi Chawla, Isha Ambani, Karan Johar, Armaan Jain were among the guests.
Feb 07, 2023 07:38 AM IST
Sangeet night held on Monday
Sidharth Malhora and Kiara Advani had their fun-filled Sangeet at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Both English and Hindi songs were played during the celebrations.