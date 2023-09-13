Sholay actor Satinder Kumar Khosla dies due to cardiac arrest

Veteran actor Satinder Kumar Khosla, popularly known as Birbal, died on Tuesday evening. As per news agency ANI, he died at a Mumbai hospital. He was in his 80s.

Satinder's friend Jugnu confirmed the news of his death to the agency. The actor died due to cardiac arrest in the Kokilaben Hospital. His final rites will be performed on Wednesday.

The official X (formerly known as Twitter) account of the Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) paid heartfelt condolences to Satinder. A post read, “CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Birbal (Member since 1981).”

Satinder is best known for his comic characters. His distinctive look, featuring a bald pate and a thick moustache, made him easily recognisable. He worked in several films of Manoj Kumar including Upkar, Roti Kapda Aur Makaan and Kranti.

However, it was his role as a prisoner in Sholay that made him garner a lot of attention. He was also featured in films like Naseeb, Yaarana, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke and Anjaam among others.

