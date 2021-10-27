Shoojit Sircar reacts to Sardar Udham not being sent for Oscars after jury member said it shows 'hatred for the British'

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, who has directed the biopic Sardar Udham, has reacted to his film not getting selected as India’s official entry for Oscars. Calling the decision 'very subjective', Shoojit said that he ‘respects’ the decision of the jury.

Tamil drama Koozhangal, directed by filmmaker Vinothraj PS, was submitted as India's official entry for the 94th Academy Awards, last week. The movie follows an alcoholic, abusive husband who, after his long-suffering wife runs off, sets out with his young son to find her and bring her back. It stars newcomers --Chellapandi and Karuththadaiyaan -- and is produced by Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara.

As per a News18 report, Shoojit said at a media interaction, “It is a personal opinion, it is very subjective, I have no comment on that. I respect the jury and their decision. The film that was finally selected, I know about it, and I am glad that it was chosen. I go by the jury’s decision."

The jury members who had decided upon the official entry for Oscars explained why Sardar Udham didn't make it as India's entry. Speaking to a leading daily, Indraadip Dasgupta said, “Sardar Udham is a little lengthy and harps on the Jallianwala Bagh incident. It is an honest effort to make a lavish film on an unsung hero of the Indian freedom struggle. But in the process, it again projects our hatred towards the British. In this era of globalization, it is not fair to hold on to this hatred.”

Sumit Basu, another jury member, had said, “Many have loved Sardar Udham for its cinematic quality including camerawork, editing, sound design and depiction of the period. I thought the length of the film was an issue. It has a delayed climax. It takes a lot of time for a viewer to feel the real pain for the martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.”

Earlier, speaking at the India Today Conclave 2021, Shoojit had said, "In history, there was not much about Udham Singh. He was a visionary, a revolutionary with purpose, he had a larger purpose. Beyond Punjab, many people don't know about him. It's my perspective of how I see a revolutionary. There are many ways to see a revolutionary, it's my vision."

The film stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead as Sardar Udham Singh. He assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, Punjab's lieutenant governor in 1940. He took the step to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, led by Brigadier General Reginald Dyer, that killed thousands. Written by Ritesh Shah and Shubhendu Bhattacharya, Sardar Udham premiered on Amazon Prime Video on October 16.

