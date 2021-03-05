Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shraddha Kapoor dances at cousin Priyaank Sharma's baaraat, see new pics and videos from wedding
bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor dances at cousin Priyaank Sharma's baaraat, see new pics and videos from wedding

Videos of Shraddha Kapoor dancing at her cousin Priyaank Sharma's wedding in the Maldives are going viral on the internet.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:07 PM IST
Shraddha Kapoor danced at her cousin Priyaank Sharma's wedding.

Actor Shraddha Kapoor can be seen in adorable pictures from her cousin Priyaank Sharma's wedding in the Maldives that surfaced online on Friday evening. She looks gorgeous in traditional attire as she dances in what looks like the baaraat procession.

Priyaank and Shaza tied the knot in a Christian-style wedding in the Maldives this week. The couple had a court marriage in February. Their many celebrity guests have been in the Maldives for the wedding festivities for a few days now.

Pictures that surfaced online on Friday evening show Shraddha having a blast. In a few pictures, she is seen in a traditional look, wearing a floral blouse with light blue lehenga. Another image shows her dressed in a golden-hued traditional attire, topping the look with black sunglasses and a light pink-coloured pagadi (headgear).

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Fatima Sana Shaikh to star in Hindi remake of Tamil hit Aruvi

Alia turns bride for ad, fans joke 'Ranbir wants to know that man's location'

Anil jokes Jackie Shroff threatened to slap him 16-17 times for this reason

Kriti Sanon: Once you are in front of the camera, nothing matters, you have to forget everything

Shraddha also gave a dance performance on the beach with her brother Siddhanth Kapoor earlier this week. Shraddha's rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha is also attending the wedding.

Shraddha was recently seen in Varun Dhawan-starrer Street Dancer 3D and Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3. Next up, she has Luv Ranjan’s as-yet-untitled romantic drama alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The film will hit the theatres on March 18, 2022.

Shraddha will also be seen as a naagin - a shape-shifting snake - in a new three-film series directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Nikhil Dwivedi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shraddha kapoor priyank sharma

Related Stories

bollywood

Anil Kapoor jokes Jackie Shroff threatened to slap him 16-17 times, like in Parinda. Here is why

PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:00 PM IST
bollywood

Kriti Sanon: Once you are in front of the camera, nothing matters, you have to forget everything

PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:58 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP