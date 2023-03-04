Shraddha Kapoor dances to Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar song Show Me The Thumka at airport with a fan. Watch

Shraddha Kapoor, who is busy with promotions for her upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, recently had spent time with her fans on her birthday as many waited for her outside her residence in Mumbai. Recently, the actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport, where after a fan showed her some of his dance moves on her song Show Me The Thumka, Shraddha also joined him to do the hook-step to the song. (Also read: Shraddha Kapoor says ‘bachcha mat rakhna please’ as fan puts child on her car. Watch)

In a video clip shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Shraddha was seen arriving at the Mumbai airport, where she got out of her car and waved to the media. She chose a light yellow round-neck top and oversized beige pants, and also wore sunglasses. In the clip, Shraddha was seen dancing with a fan to her Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar song Show Me The Thumka near the entrance gate. The actor seemed impressed with the dance moves of the fan as both of them did the hook-step of the song. Shraddha then gave a high-five with the fan and said, “Kya baat hai (wonderful).”

Shraddha also celebrated her birthday with her fans outside her residence in Mumbai. The actor was seen requesting her fans to take care because of the crowd as they requested for pictures with her. One fan tried to place their baby on the top of her car to which Shraddha immediately said, “Aaram se, aaram se... arey aisa mat kijiye... baccha mat rakhna please (Be careful... please do not place your kid on the car).”

Show Me The Thumka is the third song from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar that was released a few weeks ago. Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Shashwat Singh, and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, Show Me The Thumka is choreographed by Ganesh Acharya and has some innovative dance moves, where Ranbir Kapoor can be seen swirling Shraddha on his knees. Actor Dimple Kapadia also makes an appearance in the song. As per a section of social media users, Ranbir's dance and romantic avatar in this song is also quite similar to Dilli Waali Girlfriend from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is set to release on March 8.

