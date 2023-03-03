Shraddha Kapoor says ‘bachcha mat rakhna please’ as fan puts child on her car. Watch

Shraddha Kapoor is known for being quite interactive with her fans. The actor, who is busy with promotions for her upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, also spent time with her fans on her 36th birthday as many waited for her outside her residence in Mumbai. The actor peaked out from the sunroof of her car and received gifts from her fans. One ecstatic fan even tried to put his baby on the actor's car to which she instantly requested to be careful with the child and not to do that. (Also read: Step inside Shraddha Kapoor's cosy home filled with paintings, family photos and a cute balcony with plants. See pics)

Ahead of her birthday, recently a fan of Shraddha also brought a special gift for her, all the way from Shirdi. She paused to see the gift that the fan had got for her and looked very happy. She even said "Bohot Sundar Hai" as she accepted the gift. As the actor celebrated her 36th birthday, she was seen in a casual look with white top and blue jeans, paired with a dry yellow coat. The actor kept her hair untied as she tried to click as many pictures as possible with the fans and signed autographs.

In a video clip shared by a paparazzo account, Shraddha was seen requesting her fans to take care because of the crowd as they requested for pictures with her. One fan tried to place their baby on the top of her car to which Shraddha immediately said, "Aaram se, aaram se... arey aisa mat kijiye... baccha mat rakhna please." (Be careful... please do not place your kid on the car.)

Fans praised the actor for showing concern for her fans and caring for the safety of the child in the comments. A fan wrote, "Bachche ki safety (red heart emoticon) bout khoob" (the safety of the child... quite commendable) while another said, "Most amazing and genuine girl of bollywood." Many slammed the fan for treating the child carelessly in such a crowd and said, "Ajeeb log hai chote se bachhe ko kya nacha rahe hai" (How strange that these people are troubling such a small child for this), Another user wrote, "kyu bheed bhaad k place mei ese bacche ko utha utha k yaha waha kr rhe h?" (Why are they dragging the child here and there in this crowded place)

Besides Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha in the lead, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar also features Anubhav Singh Bassi and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. The film is set to release on March 8.

