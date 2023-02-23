Step inside Shraddha Kapoor's cosy home filled with paintings, family photos and a cute balcony with plants. See pics

Shraddha Kapoor spends most of her time at home when she is not busy working on films. The actor regularly gives a glimpse of her life at home on Instagram. She often shares pictures of her chilling in bed or sipping tea while sitting on the couch in the comfort of her house. The actor is looking forward to the release of her upcoming film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. Also read: Reddit is not too impressed by Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's dance steps in Show Me The Thumka: 'What is this cringe'

Shraddha's house features white white and wooden doors. There is a big TV dominating the living room, where the actor often clicks her pictures with a cup of tea. She also spends time with her pet dog on the couch.

Shraddha Kapoor's balcony.

Shraddha Kapoor's cosy home.

Like most apartments in high-rise buildings, the actor's Mumbai home also has a balcony with a grilled panel for safety. Shraddha has placed potted plants in the balcony. Beautiful touches like tiny butterfly pots and a string of colourful tassels make give it a boho vibe.

Inside the house, several colourful abstract paintings adorn the walls. A brown vase in the living room catches attention with its huge size. A cream couch is placed in the centre of the hall and serves as the seating area for watching television. A wooden console below the TV set has several pictures of the Kapoor family placed on it. Unlike other celebrity homes, the home doesn't boast grand interiors but has a minimal and cosy vibe.

There are also many family paintings placed in various corners.

Shraddha Kapoor's house has many paintings on the white walls.

Shraddha occasionally shares pictures of the open terrace as well overlooking adjoining houses. They also host other family members at their home on festivals and special occasions.

Shraddha is the daughter of actor Shakti Kapoor and wife Shivangi Kolhapure, and has a brother Siddhanth Kapoor. She is the niece of actor Padmini Kolhapure. They all are seen in her family pictures shared on festivals and birthdays.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON