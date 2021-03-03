Shraddha Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha cannot take his hands off her at her birthday bash

Shraddha Kapoor rang in her 34th birthday on Wednesday in the Maldives. The actor's birthday celebrations coincided with cousin Priyaank Sharma's wedding with Shaza Morani. While a video from the venue revealed that Shraddha danced to Stree's Kamariya after ringing in her birthday, a photo from the celebrations showed her in the arms of her rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha.

In the picture clicked at the beach birthday party, Shraddha was surrounded by her friends and family, who were setting up the birthday cake and preparing for her to make a wish. Rohan had his arms wrapped around her. The actor seemed surprised by the special arrangements made for her birthday.

Also Read: When Shraddha Kapoor was proud of dad Shakti for giving up alcohol on Bigg Boss, wanted him as her dad in next birth too

Ahead of her birthday celebrations, Shraddha was seen turning the 'best man' for Priyaank's wedding. In videos and photos from the wedding ceremony, Shraddha was seen dressed in a pair of beige pants and a white chic outfit with yellow suspenders, matching the dress code of the groomsmen. She joined the groom's party for a fun dance at the wedding ceremony. A video also showed the actor delivering a speech and raising a toast to the couple.

Apart from the wedding, Shraddha also made the headlines for her appearances at Priyaank and Shaza's pre-wedding celebrations. The actor was seen twirling in a blue ensemble at the couple's Haldi ceremony. The actor was seen posing with the two with the turmeric paste spread all over her hand.

There were rumours doing the rounds that Shraddha will soon tie the knot with Rohan. The rumours gained momentum after Varun Dhawan hinted that Rohan might be the next person to get married.

On the work front, Shraddha was last seen in Baaghi 3, whose theatrical run was cut short due to the pandemic. She is currently busy with a yet-to-be-titled romantic drama directed by Luv Ranjan. Shraddha stars opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the movie.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON