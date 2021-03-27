Shraddha Kapoor screams 'nahi' after children try to throw water balloons at her, watch

Holi is almost upon us and a few children got in the festive spirit on Saturday, and tried to scare actor Shraddha Kapoor. She was seen in a pair of blue denims and a white blouse when she came across a few children near a ferry. They screamed 'Happy Holi,' and Shraddha responded by wishing them back.

However, the children switched the naughty mode on by threatening to throw water balloons at her. Scared by the possible attack, Shraddha tried to make an escape while the paparazzi present at the spot shouted at the children. The children tried to scare Shraddha a couple of times and she could be heard screaming "Nahi (no)". The actor managed to get away.

Shraddha recently returned from the Maldives. The actor was enjoying a break with her parents, Shivangi Kolhapure and Shakti Kapoor. Shraddha shared breathtaking pictures from the picturesque location. This was her second trip of the year, after she attended cousin Priyaank Sharma's wedding with Shaza Morani. The actor's rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha was also present at the wedding celebrations in the Maldives.

Shraddha's movie Chhichorre, co-starring the late Sushant Singh Rajput, won the National Award for Best Hindi Film earlier this week. "Thank you @niteshtiwari22 @nadiadwalagrandson for making me a part of this beautiful film We miss you @sushantsinghrajput," she said, reacting to the news.

Shraddha has been busy with her upcoming projects as well. She has been working on Luv Ranjan's upcoming untitled movie, in which the actor stars opposite Ranbir Kapoor for the first time. She has also signed a three-film franchise based on the character Naagin, a shape-shifting snake, to be produced by Nikhil Dwivedi.