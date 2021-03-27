Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shraddha Kapoor screams 'nahi' after children try to throw water balloons at her, watch
bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor screams 'nahi' after children try to throw water balloons at her, watch

Shraddha Kapoor was spotted making her way ut of a ferry on Saturday evening when a group of children tried to throw water balloons at her.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 06:27 PM IST
Shraddha Kapoor was spotted getting off a ferry on Saturday evening. (Varinder Chawla)

Holi is almost upon us and a few children got in the festive spirit on Saturday, and tried to scare actor Shraddha Kapoor. She was seen in a pair of blue denims and a white blouse when she came across a few children near a ferry. They screamed 'Happy Holi,' and Shraddha responded by wishing them back.

However, the children switched the naughty mode on by threatening to throw water balloons at her. Scared by the possible attack, Shraddha tried to make an escape while the paparazzi present at the spot shouted at the children. The children tried to scare Shraddha a couple of times and she could be heard screaming "Nahi (no)". The actor managed to get away.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Athiya Shetty reveals her stunning WhatsApp profile picture. See photo

Sara Ali Khan shares unseen BTS pics from the sets of Atrangi Re, see here

Balika Vadhu actor Avika Gor posts special birthday message for boyfriend Milind

Akshay Kumar wraps Atrangi Re, shares a new picture of his role in the movie

Shraddha recently returned from the Maldives. The actor was enjoying a break with her parents, Shivangi Kolhapure and Shakti Kapoor. Shraddha shared breathtaking pictures from the picturesque location. This was her second trip of the year, after she attended cousin Priyaank Sharma's wedding with Shaza Morani. The actor's rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha was also present at the wedding celebrations in the Maldives.

Shraddha's movie Chhichorre, co-starring the late Sushant Singh Rajput, won the National Award for Best Hindi Film earlier this week. "Thank you @niteshtiwari22 @nadiadwalagrandson for making me a part of this beautiful film We miss you @sushantsinghrajput," she said, reacting to the news.

Also Read: Ankita Lokhande misses her boyfriend Vicky Jain, shares a picture and says: 'Precious come soon'

Shraddha has been busy with her upcoming projects as well. She has been working on Luv Ranjan's upcoming untitled movie, in which the actor stars opposite Ranbir Kapoor for the first time. She has also signed a three-film franchise based on the character Naagin, a shape-shifting snake, to be produced by Nikhil Dwivedi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shraddha kapoor holi

Related Stories

bollywood

Saina director Amole Gupte finally reveals why Parineeti Chopra replaced Shraddha Kapoor; Street Dancer 3D was involved

PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 02:32 PM IST
bollywood

Nitesh Tiwari dedicates Chhichhore’s National Award win to Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor says ‘we miss you’

PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:51 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP