Shraddha Kapoor is holidaying in Maldives.
Shraddha Kapoor goes snorkelling in the Maldives, enjoys 'life under water', watch video

  • Shraddha Kapoor on Sunday took to social media platform Instagram sharing a video of her snorkelling in the blue waters of the Maldives.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 06:59 PM IST

Actor Shraddha Kapoor is currently in the Maldives, vacationing with her parents, and has been sharing breathtaking posts on her social media handle making fans crave for a holiday. The Haider actor on Sunday took to social media platform Instagram to share a video of her snorkelling in the blue waters.

In the video, the actor is seen wearing floral swimwear as she entered the water. As the video progressed, see several sea species swimming by was caught on the camera. This includes a shoal.

The experience for the actor was nothing less than magic as she wrote, "Life under water" followed by a few emojis and Coldplay's Magic playing in the background. Many fans dropped heart emoticons in the comment section and the post has been liked by many Instagram users.

Earlier, she had posted a video of a few dolphins that she spotted, calling them her 'Spirit Animal!' She had also posted breathtaking pictures of herself from the island nation.

The actor recently attended the wedding of Priyaank Sharma, her cousin and son of actor Padmini Kolhapure, in the Maldives. He tied the knot with Shaza Morani, daughter of producer Karim Morani, as per the Christian traditions. They had already had a court marriage in February, and they followed it up with a Hindu ceremony after returning from the Maldives.

Wyatt Russell, Falcon and The Winter Soldier's new Captain America says it would be an 'honour to be disliked in MCU

Shraddha dancing at the wedding were shared online. She was also photographed with her rumoured boyfriend, Rohan Shrestha. On the work front, the actor was last seen in Baaghi 3, opposite Tiger Shroff. She has also signed a three-film franchise on Naagin, a shape-shifting snake, to be produced by Nikhil Dwivedi.

Shraddha has also Luv Ranjan's yet-to-be-titled movie in the making. She stars opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the project.

Alia Bhatt in a screengrab from her friend's wedding video.
Alia is the perfect bridesmaid in new pics from BFF Rhea's royal wedding

Shraddha Kapoor is holidaying in Maldives.
Shraddha Kapoor goes snorkelling in Maldives, enjoys 'life under water', watch

Fardeen Khan recently lost 18 kilos. The actor was spotted in Mumbai on Sunday.(Varinder Chawla)
Lean Fardeen refuses to pose for paps: 'What picture will you take with a mask?'

Deepika Padukone stuns in new Instagram picture.
Deepika drops a pic in an all-green attire, draws a parallel with Alphonso mango

Natasa Stankovic with son Agastya.
Natasa plants a kiss on son’s head, jokes he's the reason behind her messy look

Priyanka Chopra opened up about missing her father in her chat with Oprah.
Priyanka Chopra tells Oprah what she misses the most about her father

Alia Bhatt in a screengrab from her friend's wedding video.
Alia is the perfect bridesmaid in new pics from BFF Rhea's royal wedding

Mira Rajput channels mother-in-law's Hansa in new Instagram post.
Mira channels Supriya Pathak’s Hansa to comment on Covid 19 scenario

Actor Malavika Mohanan will be seen next in the Hindi film Yudhra with Sidhant Chaturvedi.
Malavika Mohanan: Being an actor is a full time job today but I will never get used to it

Actor Urmila Matondkar’s last full-fledged Hindi film appearance was in the 2008 film EMI.
Urmila Matondkar: I was supposed to start work on my web show, but Covid postponed it

Actor Sidharth Malhotra will be seen next in Shershaah.
Sidharth Malhotra: No one questions you when things are going correctly and movies work well

Ranveer Singh shares his all-black look on Instagram.
Ranveer Singh channels the Men in Black vibe in latest pics, see here

Harman Baweja married Sasha Ramchandani on Sunday.
Harman ties the knot with Sasha, Shilpa shares glimpse of his gurudwara wedding

Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra during their recent Madives vacation.
Shilpa gushes over husband Raj's power-packed performance at Harman's sangeet

Janhvi Kapoor wrapped up the shoot of Good Luck Jerry recently.
Janhvi Kapoor reveals her most memorable travel memory featuring her mom Sridevi

Tahira Kashyap is a writer-director and Ayushmann Khurrana's wife.
Tahira Kashyap takes a dig at 'ripped jeans' comment, poses 'bald' in a bikini

