Shraddha Kapoor goes snorkelling in the Maldives, enjoys 'life under water', watch video
- Shraddha Kapoor on Sunday took to social media platform Instagram sharing a video of her snorkelling in the blue waters of the Maldives.
Actor Shraddha Kapoor is currently in the Maldives, vacationing with her parents, and has been sharing breathtaking posts on her social media handle making fans crave for a holiday. The Haider actor on Sunday took to social media platform Instagram to share a video of her snorkelling in the blue waters.
In the video, the actor is seen wearing floral swimwear as she entered the water. As the video progressed, see several sea species swimming by was caught on the camera. This includes a shoal.
The experience for the actor was nothing less than magic as she wrote, "Life under water" followed by a few emojis and Coldplay's Magic playing in the background. Many fans dropped heart emoticons in the comment section and the post has been liked by many Instagram users.
Earlier, she had posted a video of a few dolphins that she spotted, calling them her 'Spirit Animal!' She had also posted breathtaking pictures of herself from the island nation.
The actor recently attended the wedding of Priyaank Sharma, her cousin and son of actor Padmini Kolhapure, in the Maldives. He tied the knot with Shaza Morani, daughter of producer Karim Morani, as per the Christian traditions. They had already had a court marriage in February, and they followed it up with a Hindu ceremony after returning from the Maldives.
ALSO READ: Wyatt Russell, Falcon and The Winter Soldier's new Captain America says it would be an 'honour to be disliked in MCU
Shraddha dancing at the wedding were shared online. She was also photographed with her rumoured boyfriend, Rohan Shrestha. On the work front, the actor was last seen in Baaghi 3, opposite Tiger Shroff. She has also signed a three-film franchise on Naagin, a shape-shifting snake, to be produced by Nikhil Dwivedi.
Shraddha has also Luv Ranjan's yet-to-be-titled movie in the making. She stars opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the project.
Shraddha Kapoor goes snorkelling in Maldives, enjoys 'life under water', watch
- Shraddha Kapoor on Sunday took to social media platform Instagram sharing a video of her snorkelling in the blue waters of the Maldives.
Lean Fardeen refuses to pose for paps: 'What picture will you take with a mask?'
- Fardeen Khan was spotted outside a salon in Mumbai. The actor has lost 18 kilos last year and fans are impressed with his transformation.
Deepika drops a pic in an all-green attire, draws a parallel with Alphonso mango
- Deepika Padukone posted a fresh picture in an all-green outfit. She also joked about looking like Alphonso mango. See here.
Natasa plants a kiss on son’s head, jokes he's the reason behind her messy look
- Natasa Stankovic shared a cute video clip with her son Agastya from their morning ritual. See it here.
Priyanka Chopra tells Oprah what she misses the most about her father
- Priyanka Chopra recently opened up about her father, late Dr Ashok Chopra, in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. The actor revealed what she misses the most about him and how he helped her find peace.
Alia is the perfect bridesmaid in new pics from BFF Rhea's royal wedding
- Alia Bhatt was the perfect bridesmaid at her friend Rhea Chatterjee's wedding. See new pictures of the actor dancing and having a ball with the bride squad.
Mira channels Supriya Pathak’s Hansa to comment on Covid 19 scenario
- Mira Rajput has shared a funny post about how people talk to strangers in a mask, taking cues from Supriya Pathak's dialogue from the latter's show Khichdi. Supriya is Shahid Kapoor's step mom.
Malavika Mohanan: Being an actor is a full time job today but I will never get used to it
Urmila Matondkar: I was supposed to start work on my web show, but Covid postponed it
Sidharth Malhotra: No one questions you when things are going correctly and movies work well
Ranveer Singh channels the Men in Black vibe in latest pics, see here
- Ranveer Singh took to Instagram and shared a bunch of photos from a sports field. The actor was dress in an all-black ensemble.
Harman ties the knot with Sasha, Shilpa shares glimpse of his gurudwara wedding
- Harman Baweja married his fiancée Sasha Ramchandani in an Anand Karaj ceremony on Sunday. Shilpa Shetty shared a video from the gurudwara wedding.
Shilpa gushes over husband Raj's power-packed performance at Harman's sangeet
- Actor Shilpa Shetty applauded husband Raj Kundra's performance at the sangeet ceremony of Harman Baweja. Harman and Sasha Ramchandani are getting married in Kolkata.
Janhvi Kapoor reveals her most memorable travel memory featuring her mom Sridevi
- Janhvi Kapoor conducted an AMA session with fans where she took questions about her travels with family, beauty secrets and favourite co-star. See them here.
Tahira Kashyap takes a dig at 'ripped jeans' comment, poses 'bald' in a bikini
- Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, writer-director Tahira Kashyap, has shared an Instagram post, apparently taking a dig at the 'ripped jeans' controversy.