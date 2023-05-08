Shraddha Kapoor's 'incredible’ French and British accents, impress fans: 'Sounds like Hermione Granger’

Actor Shraddha Kapoor's accents in a new video is leaving the internet impressed. She went from flaunting her French accent to her British accent and even an American accent. She also reminded people of Emma Watson's iconic character Hermione Granger from the Harry Potter franchise. Also read: Neetu Kapoor shares her favourite scene from son Ranbir Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

The video features Shraddha sitting on a couch. She wore a crop top, jeans and a statement jacket. Someone from behind the camera tells her, “Internet believes that you are incredible at accents. Is this true?" The actor responds in a French accent, “Of course, it is.”

She continues in the same accent, “It's so true that I feel like when I used to stand in front of a mirror, I would do accents but only I would be clapping because there would be no audience. Sometimes it would be French, sometimes it would suddenly be British.” She switches to a British accent.

She adds in the same tongue, “And then I would be like okay, I think hopefully it's not going to red now.” She further changed her accent to an American one and says, “You are asking for an American now. That's really what you wanted. You could have just really said that.” “Please tell me to keep quiet guys,” she says in the end with a serious face.

Sharing the video, Netflix India wrote on Instagram, “Leave it up to @shraddhakapoor to lie her way through this test in a French, British and an American accent effortlessly!” Reacting to the fun video, a fan wrote in the comment section, “I refuse to believe she is Shakti Kapoor's daughter.”

“The British accent literally sounds like Hermione Granger,” added another fan. One more commented, “She has proved herself, now cast her in an international series.”

Shraddha was last seen in Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. It starred her opposite Ranbir Kapoor for the first time. The story of the film revolved around a couple who fell in love while holidaying in Spain during their friends' bachelorette. While everything was going fine in their lives until Shraddha aka Tinni's childhood trauma hits her and she wishes to back out from her relationship due to Ranbir aka Rohan's family.

The film was released on March 8 in theatres and recently premiered on Netflix.

