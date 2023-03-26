Neetu Kapoor shares her favourite scene from son Ranbir Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Neetu Kapoor has shared her favourite scene from the rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar which has her son Ranbir Kapoor starring opposite Shraddha Kapoor. The scene shows Ranbir's Mickey telling Shraddha about why he loves to live with his family. Sharing the clip of the scene from the film on her Instagram Stories, Neetu wrote, “Love this scene/dialogue.” Also read: Neetu Kapoor wishes 'bahurani' Alia Bhatt with cute birthday post; Riddhima calls her 'darling' Neetu Kapoor is in love with one particular scene from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

The scene shows Ranbir's character Rohan (Mickey) explaining to Shraddha's Nisha (Tinni) why he prefers to live with his parents, grandparents and sister. He says, “Mujhe pasand hai unke sath rahna. Mujhe unki zarurat, unhe jitni meri zarurat, usse zyada hai. Main kya karu mujhe bahut pyar mila hai unse. Har tarah ki freedom mili hai, sab kujh mila hai. Main khush rahta hu sabke sath. Main selfish hu. Main chahta hu jo pyar mujhe dadi se mila hai, wo mere bachcho ko meri ma se mile. Jo saath mujhe di se mila wo mere partner ko mile. (I like living with them. I need them more than they need me. What do I do, I have received so much love from them. I have gotten a lot of freedom and everything. I am happy with them. I am selfish. I want my kids to get the same love from my mom which I got from my own grandmother. The companionship I got from my elder sister, my partner gets the same)."

He continues, "I know aisi families hoti hai jaha bade log space nahi dete bachcho ko, unki personal lives khatam kardete hain. But trust me, meri aisi nahi hai. Utna jo pyar main tujhe depata hu, wo mujhe waha se milta hai. Us pyar ka source wo hain. Main unse door hounga to mujhe pata nahi mere pas tujhe kujh dene ke liye hoga bhi ya nahi (I know there are are families who don't give space to their kids and kill their personal lives. That's not the case with me. The love I receive from them is what I am able to give you. If I go away from them, I don't know if I will have something to give to you).”

Neetu Kapoor shared Ranbir's movie clip on Instagram Stories.

Ranbir goes on to sit on his knees, looks into Shradda's eyes and adds, "Aisa nahi hai ki main tere liye chand taare nahi tod ke lata. Lata, jab bhi main jata char aur tod ke lata. Ek ma ke liye, ek dadi ke liye, ek di ke liye aur ek chhoti ke liye. Mujhe yakeen hai ki mar aur dadi to tujhe dedeti. Dadi ye bolti main to marne hi wali hu kujh der main, ma ye bolti ki main kya karungi mere pas to bahut hain, tere papa ne bahut diye hain (Its not like that I can't bring stars for you. If I bring, I will get four more, one more my mom, one for grandma and one each for my two sisters. I know mom and grandma will give their stars to you)."

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has been directed by Luv Ranjan. It entered the ₹100 crore club after 11 days of release. The film revolves around a couple who want to break up but don't want to be the first one to do so.

