Shreyas Talpade: I am flooded with dubbing offers after doing Pushpa

Actor Shreyas Talpade, who is currently shooting for his next film, Single Salma, feels 2022 has been a great year for him. He not only received rave reviews for lending his voice to actor Allu Arjun’s character in Pushpa: The Rise (2021), but was also lauded for his performance in Kaun Pravin Tambe? (KPT). He admits that these outings have changed the way people perceive him as an actor now.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I am known for doing comedy roles and it’s surprising that none of my current films are in that space,” he says, adding, “Nobody knows kaunsi picture aapko kahan le jaye... I was not seen in Pushpa, but I got so much love for it. I consider myself fortunate that I got a chance to be a part of the film. When KPT started streaming (it was an OTT release), it helped change the way I was perceived as an actor.”

The 46-year-old shares that he is “flooded with dubbing offers”, but he wants to be selective. “If I start taking on everything, then there won’t be any exclusivity. Earlier, I dubbed for The Lion King (2019). I am looking forward to dubbing for Pushpa 2: The Rule if I get the opportunity,” says the Golmaal actor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since Talpade holds his association with Pushpa close to his heart, he goes on to talk about his greatest takeaways from the film. “Allu Arjun is one of my favourite actors and being a part of such a franchise has enriched me. Unki acting ko salaam hai and thanks to director Sukumar, I studied the way a masala entertainer is made. The film is like a textbook. From KPT I have learnt that it’s all about ‘keep on trying’ as we never know what turns the tide and if we give up change will never happen!” he adds.

After wrapping his shoot in Lucknow, he is set to do another project next month and in January will join for the next leg Emergency. He has already shot for Manu Aur Munni Ki Shaadi and is awaiting release of SarCar Ki Seva Main, his second film as director (after Poster Boys).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}