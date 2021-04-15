Shriya Pilgaonkar recalls working with Shah Rukh Khan in Fan: 'Fans' screams were so loud, we couldn't hear each other'

Actor Shriya Pilgaonkar, daughter of actors Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar, on Thursday recalled working with Shah Rukh Khan in Fan, as the movie clocks five years of release.

"Before I met him on the sets of Fan, I had bumped into him at a studio where I was assisting on a film. He is so intelligent! Overall, he is somebody who takes interest in so many other things. His charm lies in the fact that he makes everybody feel special and important," she told a leading daily.

Speaking on Shah Rukh as a co-star and an individual, Shriya said, "He was very warm and welcoming. He made sure everyone felt involved and part of the process. I was very comfortable. I remember shooting for a scene in a colony in Delhi. We had to shoot for a scene where we were talking to each other but the noise of the people screaming in the background was so loud that we couldn’t even hear each other. In one of my conversations, I had mentioned to SRK that I am also interested in filmmaking and that I had directed a short film and a documentary. He told me that he, too, loves the process of filmmaking. In fact, he also suggested a book on screenwriting called, ‘Save The Cat’ which I immediately bought. We would hang out whenever we could after the shoot. It was just a nice and easy experience. I think there is a lot to learn from him and the way he carries himself. In general, I think of him as a philosopher."

Reviewing the movie, Hindustan Times had written, "Fan is an elaborately crafted hall of mirrors. Shah Rukh Khan plays a superstar named Aryan Khanna. He also plays a pathologically obsessed fan named Gaurav Chandna. Gaurav comes from a middle-class, ‘mamooli’ home too. His entire life is centered on his love for Aryan. The highlight of his life is winning the Super Sitara competition in his housing colony where he does pitch-perfect imitations of Aryan. There is a real star, a fictional star and a fictional fan who poses as a star. It’s exciting and intriguing and in places flat-out fabulous."

Shah Rukh was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero which also starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The actor is currently shooting for Pathan, along with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the movie. The actor is also scheduled to play a cameo, reportedly the role of a scientist, in Brahmastra.