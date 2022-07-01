Shriya Saran jumps and plays with daughter Radha in the rain, internet is a fan of her childlike enthusiasm. Watch

Actor Shriya Saran shared a video on Instagram Reels on Friday where she played with her one-year-old daughter Radha in the rain. The video shows the mother-daughter duo frolicking in the rain in what appears to be an outdoor area in a residential society. Fans showered love upon Shriya and Radha in the comments and many also praised Shriya’s bond with her daughter. Also read: Shriya Saran calls her daughter Radha her ‘best friend’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to Instagram, Shriya shared a video of herself and Radha on Friday. The video opens with a long shot of Shriya and little Radha as the mother tries to teach her to jump into puddles made by the rain. Shriya then picks up Radha and moves and dances around while laughing. Later in the video, the two are seen walking in the rain and even on a swing.

Fans applauded their bond in the comments and also praised Shriya’s enthusiasm. One fan wrote, “Such childlike enthusiasm she has. Touch wood!” Another echoed their sentiment and commented, “You are born with happiness, peace, love, purity and innocence. Maintain all those.” Many fans also wrote about how refreshing it is to see a working actor balance their personal and professional lives. “She is real woman in all aspects- career , wonderful actress, now wonderful mother,” read a comment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Radha was born to Shriya and her husband Andrei Koscheev in January last year. However, Shriya did not announce her birth or share any pictures of Radha till October, when she surprised fans by announcing that her daughter was nine months old.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last year, while speaking to Times of India, Shriya had opened up about Radha. “My baby is 9-months-old and I don’t think that I could’ve hidden her any longer. She’s already a well-travelled baby who has been to quite a few parts around the globe. I feel so happy; it’s like a child has given birth to a mother. Radha is my best friend,” she had said.

Last year, Shriya resumed work after her pregnancy and shot for A Musical School opposite Sharman Joshi. She was recently seen in a supporting role in SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster RRR, which starred Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.